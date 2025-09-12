Audible, in collaboration with J K Rowling’s Pottermore Publishing, has unveiled an extended, star-studded cast for its seven-part audiobook adaptation of the iconic Harry Potter series. All set to offer fans a fresh and immersive experience. The latest additions include celebrated actors like Kit Harington, Keira Knightley, and James McAvoy, joining an already impressive line-up. The complete cast production, enhanced Dolby Atmos, original music track and intricate sound design promises a ground breaking auditory expedition via Rowling’s magical world, with releases slated for November 4th 2025 wrapping up by May 2026.

The newly announced cast members bring the cherished characters to life with outstanding flair. Kit Harrington of ‘The Game of Thrones’ fame will voice the flamboyant and self-absorbed Professor Gilderoy Lockhart, while Keira Knightly will take on the voiceover for the authoritarian Dolores Umbridge. James McAvoy will be voicing up the battle-hardened Alastair “Mad-Eye” Moody. Other distinguished additions include Iwan Rheon as the empathetic Remus Lupin, Ruth Wilson as the explosive Bellatrix Lestrange, Ambika Mod as the feisty Nymphadora Tonks, Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley, Simon Pegg as the warm-hearted Arthur Weasley, Gemma Whelan as the nurturing Pomona Sprout, and Matt Berry as the peculiar Sir Cadogan.

You might also like No Content Available

They will be joining the earlier announced stars such as Cush Jumbo, serving as the narrator, Hugh Laurie as the all-wise Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as the ominous Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as the unfathomable Severus Snape, Michelle Gomez as the strict Minerva McGonagall, Mark Addy as the adorable Rubeus Hagrid, Alex Hassell as the sly Lucius Malfoy, Daniel Mays as the devoted Dobby, and Sara and Avni Deshmukh as the fraternal Patil Twins.

The iconic triad of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger will be voiced by the emerging talents Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton for the first three audiobooks depending on the age-related voice modulation. For the Goblet of Fire and continuing through Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the roles will be transitioned to Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis, correspondingly, to reflect the characters’ growth over the series.

This ambitious audio book series kicks off with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on November 4, 2025, followed by monthly releases, concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows on May 12, 2026. Touted as delivering a never before audible experience, this project leverages talented A- listers coupled with advanced audio technology to create an intense and immersive experience of Rowling’s saga.

Concurrently, HBO is developing a Harry Potter reboot series, hyped to be an authentic adaptation of the books. The project will be starring Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Presently, under production, the series aims to reignite the wizarding magic to gen alpha audiences across the globe. These dual adaptations accentuate the timeless appeal of Harry Potter, with innovative audio storytelling and a high-profile televised reboot to captivate fans old and new!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.