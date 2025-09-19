Kit Harrington, best known for his iconic role of Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones”, is all set to star in a new period drama. This four-part limited series is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel “A Tale of Two Cities.” The series is a collaboration between the BBC and MGM+. The production is scheduled to begin in October 2025 and will be released in 2026.

A Period Drama in the Making.

In this adaptation, Kit Harrington will be playing the character of Sydney Carton. The protagonist is a brilliant yet unpredictable lawyer who gets involved in a complex emotional narrative. The plot is set in 1782 in London, during a time of tensions between France and Britain. The story chiefly focuses on Lucy Manette, portrayed by Mirren Mack. The narration unfolds as Lucy’s life takes a dramatic turn following the news from Paris that her father, presumably dead for nearly 20 years, might still be alive. The message is delivered by Charles Darnay, played by François Civil. An idealistic French émigré, Darnay is subsequently arrested for treason. Lucie enlists Sydney Carton’s help to free Darnay and search for her father.

This series promises to be a “twisting period thriller” with a contemporary and volatile love triangle at its core. It explores the themes of love, betrayal, and sacrifice against the historical backdrop of the French Revolution. The production brings together notable creative talents, such as director Hong Khaou and screenwriter Daniel West, best known for his work on “Top Boy.”

Kit Harington and Daniel West expressed great enthusiasm about this adaptation of Dickens‘ historical epic. They described it as “the original historical blockbuster” that blends heartbreak, romance, and brutal revenge. The series aims to captivate new viewers as well as longtime Dickens fans by delivering this fresh and emotionally charged version of this timeless cult classic, “A Tale of Two Cities”.

The adaptation also marks a significant return for Harrington to a high-profile period drama after Gunpowder (2017). The series is highly anticipated for its strong cast and a modern storytelling approach to a literary classic.

