Latest OTT Releases: 6 Must-Watch Shows & Movies

The weekend is here and it is time to refresh your watchlist! The week’s highlights include gripping dramas, biopics, horror-comedy, rom-coms, and more—offering something for every mood and taste. This weekend offers an exciting mix of OTT releases including Kajol’s gripping legal drama The Trial Season 2 on JioHotstar, the Tamil horror-comedy film House Mates on Zee5, the biopic Swiped on JioHotstar, and Netflix’s animated horror-comedy series Haunted Hotel—plus more thrilling titles across platforms. Here’s the complete list of major new OTT releases across top streaming platforms.

1. The Trial Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Returning for its highly anticipated second season, the legal drama The Trial stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer fighting courtroom battles while dealing with personal turmoil. The new season introduces deeper conflicts as Noyonika confronts the fallout from her husband’s scandals. She also faces the return of an old flame, all the while navigating complex new cases with co-star Jisshu Sengupta.

2. Swiped (JioHotstar)

As part of Jiohotstar’s Latest OTT releases Swiped is a biographical film. It details Whitney Wolfe Herd’s turbulent journey of how the American entrepreneur and Tinder’s co-founder set foot in a male dominated industry to her journey of building the revolutionary dating app Bumble. Starring Lily James, the story offers a powerful look into the trials, setbacks, and triumphs of a woman set on changing the tech world.

3. She Said Maybe (Netflix)

A unique romantic comedy, She Said Maybe follows German-raised Mavi’s life. The story evolves when she discovers her Turkish aristocratic roots, turning her world—and love life—upside down. This cross-cultural movie stars Katja Riemann and Serkan Çayoglu. The movie touches the notes of family, romance, and identity and is revered as the latest offering in new OTT movies of Netflix.

4. Haunted Hotel (Netflix)

Haunted Hotel is an adult animated horror-comedy from the creator of “Rick and Morty,” Matt Roller. The series is packed with wild humor and spooky escapades. The plot follows a woman, Katherine. A single mom who inherits a haunted hotel and fights the supernatural creatures with her ghostly brother as they try to run a hotel haunted by all manner of bizarre guests.

5. House Mates (ZEE5)

Fresh off its theatrical release, House Mates lands on ZEE5 in the new OTT movies list. It is a Tamil horror-comedy with fantasy twists. Starring Darshan and Kaali Venkat, the story revolves around a newlywed couple’s terrifying experiences after moving into their dream apartment. The excited couple is shocked beyond belief when they realize their home is haunted. But that’s not all there’s more to it than meets the eyes.

6. Gen V Season 2 (Prime Video)

A notable Prime Video release for this weekend is Gen V Season 2, set in The Boys universe. This gritty superhero series returns with even more intense actions. There are new characters and a deeper exploration of the moral complexities. The series revolves around super-powered youth in a university setting.

This week’s OTT releases and new movies promise high drama, hearty laughs, real-life inspiration, and chilling fun, making them all must-adds to any weekend watchlist. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfortable on the couch, and start streaming these flicks now!

