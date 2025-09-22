OG Movie Hype at Its Peak Ahead of Release

With hype at its peak after the promotional drive like release of a stylish poster of the hero, eye-catching glimpses and a gripping trailer creating a positive buzz, ‘They Call Him OG’, movie, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi (Bollywood actor), Shriya Reddy and Priyanka Mohan, is all set for a grand release worldwide on 25 September with a benefit show at 10 p.m.

Being released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, the pan-India movie is likely to have a strong start at the box office as the ticket rate of the benefit show has been priced at Rs. 1, 000 each. Rates for other shows for the first ten days have also been increased.

Doubling the excitement, Pawan Kalyan talked great about the movie, showering praises on its team, particularly director Sujeet, at the pre-release event held in Hyderabad on 21 night in the name of OG concert. The hero said, “I would not have entered politics if I had worked with a team like this earlier.”

“Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Reddy have performed extremely well. In case I do a film in the future, I will act with Shriya Reddy again,” said the hero, amid cheers from a huge gathering.

Braving rain, fans of Pawan Kalyan thronged the venue in big numbers. Addressing them under an umbrella, the crazy hero enthused them by reciting a Japanese poem in the movie — a strong warning to the villain.

Made with a budget of Rs. 250 crore, the much-awaited film, the second one of Pawan Kalyan this year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu, makes the fans wait with bated breath for the D-Day.

