Chandrababu Naidu to launch National Conference on e-Governance in Vizag

The 28th National Conference on e-Governance will be held in Vizag on September 22-23, according to the latest news from Vizag. The conference is organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh. The theme for this year’s conference is “Viksit Bharat: Civil Service and Digital Transformation.”

The National Conference on e-Governance in Vizag will span two days. The conference will be inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (independent charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space, Government of India. Other notable figures, including Chandrababu Naidu, will be present at the conference, such as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, and Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh.

During the conference, the National Awards for e-Governance 2025 will be bestowed upon 19 exceptional initiatives. The awards include 10 gold, 6 silver, and 3 jury awards across six categories, which are Central, State, District, Gram Panchayats, and Academic or Research Institutions. The primary goal of the conference is to bring together industry experts, academicians, and government officials to discuss transformative and innovative ideas to implement safe and sustainable e-service delivery in India.

Conference Structure and Agenda:

The conference will feature 6 plenary sessions and 6 breakout sessions. About 70 speakers from diverse backgrounds will share their experiences and talk about the best practices on various range of sub-themes. The themes include:

Vizag as an IT Hub

Agri Stack-A Digital Solution for Agriculture

AI for Viksit Bharat: Driving Inclusive and Scalable Solutions

Benchmarking and Advancement of Service Delivery

Civil Service and Digital Transformation

Cybersecurity in e-Governance: Safeguarding Trust, Infrastructure, and Digital Sovereignty

e-Governance Initiatives of the Government of Andhra Pradesh

Excellence in e-Governance Initiatives by Gold Awardees of NAeG 2025-I

Excellence in e-Governance Initiatives by Gold Awardees of NAeG 2025-II

Gram Panchayat and Grassroots level Innovations in e-Governance

Innovations for Bharat: Catalysts in e-Governance and Digital Empowerment

International Subsea Cables and AI Data Centres as a Backbone for e-Governance

The conference will provide a platform for in-depth discussions on integrating the latest technology to enhance e-service delivery. Industry experts will contribute their knowledge and insights about the future of e-governance in India. In the conference, there will be an exhibition dedicated to showcasing India’s achievements in the field of e-governance. This will include a wall of Fame or a photo exhibition which will highlight the award winners from previous years.

Additionally, the conference will feature multiple addresses, aside from Chandrababu Naidu, by the Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, V Srinivas, the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S Krishnan, and the Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh K Vijayanand. Sarita Chauhan, Joint Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India, will address the Visakhapatnam Declaration on e-Governance 2025.

