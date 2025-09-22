E-Governance Visakhapatnam: CM Chandrababu on Tech

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said: “We have to tune ourselves in line with technology as it is playing a key role in all fields.”

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day 28th national conference on e-Governance in Visakhapatnam on 22 September, the Chief Minister said Indians have a lot of expertise in IT and 30 per cent of the Indians working in IT companies were from AP.

Stating that the government was focusing on quantum computing, Chandrababu said the facility was being set up in Amaravati with the help of leading IT firms.

He listed the initiatives of the AP government through which a number of services were being offered online.

Lauding the programmes being initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said: “Modi is the right man at the right place.” The Prime Minister knows the advantage of technology and is creating competition among States in the field, Chandrababu Naidu observed.

Predicting that India would have a great future, the Chief Minister said the country would emerge as No 1 by 2047.

Recalling his initiative during the last three decades for technology development, Chandrababu Naidu said Bill Gates was impressed with his presentation.

“I was successful in convincing him to set up the Development Centre of Microsoft in Hyderabad,” he said.

“The government is now working with the Gates Foundation to launch ‘Sanjeevani’ to take health to the doorstep of the people. The project can become a model to other parts of the country.

