Visakhapatnam police win SKOCH award 2025 for road accident victim assistance

The Visakhapatnam city police have bagged the SKOCH award 2025 for Road Traffic Accident Victim Assistance (RTAVA), according to the latest news. The city police have launched a one-of-a-kind RTAVA initiative in the country to help road traffic victims get compensation as soon as possible. City Police Chief Shanka Brata Bagchi leads this initiative. As the first step in the initiative, the city police identify victims of road traffic accidents who have been going to and fro from police stations to courts for compensation.

Since its inception, the RTAVA centre in Vizag has distributed about Rs 63.5 lakh in compensation to 79 road accident victims and their families. The families of victims deceased in road accidents were given Rs 2 lakh each, and Rs 50,000 each to 63 injured victims in hit-and-run accidents in Vizag city. There are 106 applications in the inquiry stage, highlighting the need for such initiatives.

Launched on December 8, 2024, at the Visakhapatnam city police commissioner’s office premises, the RTAVA centre has processed cases, dating back to April 1, 2022. The breakdown of these cases reveals that 16 victims died in accidents, like 3 deaths in 2022, 10 in 2023, and 3 in 2024, and a total of 63 victims sustained injuries over the three years.

The Visakhapatnam city police chief, Shanka Brata Bagchi, stated that a new programme will be launched for all kinds of road accident cases.

