GVMC Commissioner clarifies on Vizag night food court removal

In the backdrop of severe criticism against the removal of the night food court on Jail Road in Vizag by a section of people’s representatives, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg has clarified that the operation was taken up only after the corporation, at its council meeting held on 22 August, passed a resolution on it. He further reminded that a similar resolution was passed in 2023.

The Municipal Commissioner further observed that as many as 160 stalls at the food court were unauthorised.

Meanwhile, Visakha South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas has taken a serious view of the removal of the night food court in Vizag without any intimation to him.

Faulting the GVMC Act, the MLA said the fast-developing cities like Visakhapatnam needed a night food court.

