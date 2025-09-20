Vizag news: 346 recovered vehicles returned to owners by police

In the latest Vizag news, the Visakhapatnam police handed over approximately 346 seized and recovered vehicles to their rightful owners at the police barracks on Friday. This was the third phase of the special programme called Vehicle Return Mela, which had first and second phases earlier this year.

The vehicles have been seized by the city police in various cases. These vehicles are difficult to retrieve due to lengthy court procedures. The value of the vehicle decreases, as it may sustain damage from being idle for a long time.

To resolve these issues and return the vehicles to their rightful owners without incurring additional expenditure, the Vehicle Return Mela was launched, stated the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi. This programme ensured that the recovered and seized vehicles would be returned to the owners. This programme was organised in line with the procedures laid down by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The vehicle owners were contacted by the RTO offices, the Third Eye applications, and the police station records.

In the first phase of the programme, which was held on 19 February, 152 vehicles were returned. The second phase of the programme saw the return of 320 vehicles, which was held on 24 April. A total of 818 vehicles were returned to their owners over the three phases of the Vehicle Return Mela, the commissioner added.

Also read: GVMC Commissioner clarifies on food court removal

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for latest Vizag news updates.