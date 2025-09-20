Andhra Pradesh is home to several locations that are comparable to eminent international destinations. As a lively state, AP boasts a variety of landscapes and cultural sites that exude unparalleled beauty, from the serene beaches to the lush hills and intriguing caves. Andhra Pradesh’s assorted natural features offer travellers the taste of global wonders without leaving the country. Here are a few remarkable places in Andhra Pradesh that resemble international destinations!

1. Gandikota

Known as the Grand Canyon of India, Gandikota in the Kadapa district features a magnificent gorge carved by the Penna River. It runs through the Erramala Hills, creating a rugged landscape that rivals Arizona’s Grand Canyon. The 13th-century Gandikota fort, perched on the gorge’s edge, adds historical significance, much like the presence of native American sites near the Grand Canyon. This place bears an international resemblance to Grand Canyon, Arizona, U.S.

2. Lambasingi

Dubbed as “the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh,” it mirrors Switzerland with its misty hills, sprawling greenery and cool climate. Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, it’s South India’s only spot with temperatures dipping to sub-zero in winter, resembling the Swiss Alpine charm. Here, the foggy mornings evoke Switzerland’s serene landscapes, making Lambasingi a tranquil retreat for those seeking a European escape in India. Lambasingi looks like the international destination, Switzerland.

3. Konaseema

Konaseema is formed by the Godavari River and is a network of canals, lagoons and coconut groves offering an experience akin to Alleppey. Its ancient Lakshmi Narasimha temple adds a spiritual dimension much like Kerala’s temple-lined backwaters. This place is similar to the labyrinth of waterways cruising along the coast of the biodiverse ecosystem of the Amazon River Basin.

4. Papikondalu

The Papikonda hills, aka “miniature Himalayas of Andhra Pradesh”. The comparison stems from the grand appearance where the powerful Godavari meanders through steep slopes of the hills, emphasising the image of the Ganga carving its way through the Himalayas, albeit on a smaller scale. Papikondalu bears resemblance to the Himalayas.

5. Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

This sanctuary is an estuary with diverse mangrove plants, just like the Sundarbans. Both Coringa and the former are a part of a larger ecosystem and provide habitat for a large number of bird species. Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, Vietnam, is an international destination, which resembles Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary in mangrove density and estuarine bird populations.

6. Belum Caves and Borra Caves

These caves, both belonging to AP, are classic examples of Karst Topography, making them comparable to other limestone caves around the world featuring speleothems (stalactites and stalagmites). They share key geological characteristics with famous cave systems globally. These caves resemble the Waitomo Caves of New Zealand, Mammoth Cave National Park, USA and the Skocjan Caves, Slovenia.

7. Araku Valley

The mist-covered hills of Araku with its lush coffee plantations and tribal culture resemble a combination of landscapes found in parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America. Some international destinations similar to Araku Valley include, the Cordilleras in Colombia, the Central Highlands in Vietnam, Chiang Rai Province in Thailand, and the Maya Highlands in Guatemala.

Andhra Pradesh’s diverse landscapes offer a slice of the world within its borders, blending natural beauty with cultural richness. So, the next time you are searching for a new travel destination, visit these places in Andhra Pradesh that resemble international destinations!

