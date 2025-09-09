As the days become more and more mundane, a quick, refreshing vacation can bring back the joy we often miss in our routines. The memories we make, the routes we take, and the food we eat make it all worth the break. We Vizagites are very fortunate to live in a haven blessed with both scenic seaside and charming hills offering views of the scenic sites, all perfect for a fun family vacation. However, for those of us who have lived in the vicinity for a long time, these spots might be a bit too familiar with all the touristy spots in and around Vizag. To help you plan your next family adventure, here’s a list of fascinating places in Andhra Pradesh to travel from Vizag that promise both beauty and experiences worth cherishing.

1. Belum Caves

Belum Caves is the largest and longest cave system open to the public in India, stretching over three kilometres underground. Its winding passages, rock formations, and naturally sculpted chambers feel almost otherworldly. The caves hold archaeological significance too; ancient relics of Buddhist monks have been found here, showing that it once served as a meditation site. A walk through Belum’s dimly lit interiors is an experience of mystery and awe that children and adults alike enjoy.

2. Gandikota

Often called the “Grand Canyon of India,” Gandikota is a spectacular gorge formed by the Penna River cutting through rocky hills. The views from the cliff edges are breathtaking, especially during sunrise and sunset when the valley glows in shades of gold and crimson. Alongside the natural wonder, the ancient Gandikota Fort tells tales of medieval history, with its stone structures and temples still standing strong. A family visiting Gandikota can soak in both adventure and heritage, making it one of the best places to travel with family.

3. Papikondalu National Park

Papikondalu, the largest among the three National Parks present in Andhra Pradesh is the lush green hills running alongside the Godavari River, it’s a paradise for nature lovers. A boat ride here takes you through meandering waters surrounded by hills, offering spectacular views of the forested slopes. The park is also home to a rich variety of wildlife and birds, making it a delight for kids and photographers alike.

4. Sri Venkateshwara National Park

Located in the Eastern Ghats, Sri Venkateshwara National Park is another National Park in Andhra Pradesh, located in Tirupathi district, and is known for its dense forests and diverse wildlife, including leopards, deer, and several rare bird species. The highlight, however, is the Talakona Waterfalls, which are the highest in Andhra Pradesh, where water cascades from a height of 270 feet. The park also offers trekking trails, sacred groves, and viewpoints that give you a refreshing break from city life while staying close to nature.

5. Lepakshi

One of the most popular tourist spots in Andhra Pradesh, Lepakshi is a small town famed for its 16th-century Veerabhadra Temple, a marvel of the mighty Vijayanagara architecture with intricate carvings, mural paintings, and the legendary “hanging pillar” that doesn’t fully touch the ground. Lepakshi is also home to the giant monolithic statue of Nandi, one of the largest in India. For families who enjoy history and storytelling, a visit to Lepakshi will make for a fascinating trip.

6. Undavalli Caves

Just outside Vijayawada, the Undavalli Caves stand as a striking example of ancient rock-cut architecture. Carved in the 4th-5th century, these caves are dedicated to various Hindu deities, with the highlight being a massive monolithic statue of Lord Vishnu reclining on a serpent. Exploring the cool interiors and marvelling at the craftsmanship offers both spiritual and cultural depth to your journey.

7. Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

For those who love the wild outdoors, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary near Kakinada is a treat. Spread across mangrove forests and creeks, it is home to endangered species like the fishing cat and the white ibis. The sanctuary is also one of the largest stretches of mangroves in India, offering boat rides through winding waterways where you can spot birds, crabs, and sometimes even dolphins. It’s the perfect place to introduce kids to the wonders of biodiversity.

Places to visit in Andhra Pradesh extend far beyond the tourist spots mentioned on the list. But for now, this list of destinations holds something unique, be it history, adventure, or sheer natural beauty. So the next time you’re planning a family trip, travel to these places and step beyond the usual.

