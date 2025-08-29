It is often said that the higher you go, the better the view. Alas, what’s the point of a good view when it is disrupted by noisy crowds and thronged with run-of-the-mill tourists? If you like visiting hilly regions but often find yourself mourning the loss of peace and quiet at the popular ones, this article is for you. From the cantonment town of Landour and the nearby Darangbadi to the tea-slopes of Sakleshpur and the quaint Kotagiri, here are 9 unspoilt and underrated hill stations in India and their distances from Vizag:

1. Landour, Uttarakhand

Near Mussoorie, Landour is a colonial-era cantonment town that still carries the charm of the British Raj.

On clear days, the Himalayan peaks of Swargarohini, Gangotri, and Kedarnath are visible. Undoubtedly, its quiet lanes, pine-covered hills, and old-world architecture make it a haven for those escaping city chaos.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 2,084.4 km

Significantly known as the “Kashmir of Odisha,” Darangbadi sits at 915 meters in Kandhmal district. In any case, its pine forests, coffee and pepper plantations, waterfalls, and sunrise points give it a raw, untouched appeal.

The town specifically gets its name from a British officer, Daring Saheb, who once served here.

Distance from Vizag: 395 km

3. Sakleshpur, Karnataka

Located in the Western Ghats, Sakleshpur is surrounded by tea, coffee, and spice plantations.

Highlights include attractions such as the star-shaped Manjarabad Fort and treks through the biodiverse Bisle Reserve Forest. The Hemavathi River and nearby dam add to its natural beauty and calm atmosphere.

Distance from Vizag: 1,221.7 km

4. Chikhaldara, Maharashtra

Perched at 1,118 meters, Chikhaldara is Vidarbha’s only hill station. Chiefly, it sits within the Melghat Tiger Reserve, rich with wildlife and thick teak forests. Other attractions include Bhimkund’s mythological blue waters, the echoing Panchbol Point, and the historic Gavilgad Fort. Distance form Vizag: Approximately 1,023.2 km

5. Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu

Lesser-known compared to hill stations like Ooty and Coonoor, Kotagiri charms with tea estates, cool weather, and trekking trails. Spots like Catherine Falls, Elk Falls, and Longwood Shola highlight its natural beauty. Its unhurried vibe makes it a perfect offbeat retreat in the Nilgiris.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 1,245.4 km

6. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Bordering Tibet and Bhutan, Tawang is markedly famous for its snow-clad peaks and the grand 17th-century Tawang Monastery, the second largest in the world.

Sela Pass, Nuranang Falls, and P T Tso Lake add to its dramatic Himalayan landscapes. It’s spiritual and incredibly beautiful.

Distance from Vizag: 2,213.1 km

7. Ponmudi, Kerala

In a corner of the Western Ghats, Ponmudi offers fog-covered hills, sparkling streams, and the scenic Meenmutty Falls.

The close by Golden Valley is perfect for picnics, while Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary lets you spot deer, rare birds, and more. Its laid-back atmosphere is, of course, ideal for an underrated getaway.

Distance from Vizag: 1,517.0 km

8. Kurseong, West Bengal

This quiet town near Darjeeling is dotted with tea gardens, colonial villas, and viewpoints. A toy train chugs right through town, adding to its quaintness. While here, don’t miss Whistle Khola falls, Buddhist gompas, and also visit the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Museum for a touch of history.

Distance from Vizag: 1,373.7 km

Whether you choose to tour Landour, Darangbadi, Sakleshpur, Kotagiri, or any other destination on this list, these hill stations promise a quiet, cool, and underrated getaway from Vizag!

