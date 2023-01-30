Many of the hill stations in India are now famous all across the nation and even internationally. These places have become very accessible and have many options for accommodation. They also offer a host of activities catered to entertaining tourists. These are great places to travel to, however, there are also hill stations with smaller crowds and quieter surroundings. The Eastern Ghats are home to many such places. Some hill stations in the Eastern Ghats offer an embracing experience of nature while remaining calm and tranquil for busy minds to relax and unwind.

Here is a list of Unique hill stations in the Eastern Ghats that you can visit for a calm and refreshing experience.

Pachaimalai Hills

These breathtakingly beautiful hills covered in lush greenery are located in the Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. This hill station stands at 1400 meters at its tallest point. The indigenous people of Pachaimalai have a culture that is unique and gives them a distinct character. The Rivers Shweta Nadi and Kallar run through the hills. The city closest to Pachaimalai Hills is Tiruchirappalli which is 100 kilometres away.

Daringbadi

Touted as the Kashmir of Odisha, this hill station is said to be home to one of the oldest tribes in India, the Kutia Kondhas. The hills of Daringbadi have several pine forests and waterfalls. Daringbadi is also the only place in Odisha that experiences snowfall during the winter. Some popular spots in Daringbadi include Mandasaru Kuti, Lover’s Point and Midubanda Waterfall. Behrampur is the closest city to Daringbadi and is 118 kilometres away.

Shevaroy Hills

Standing 1200-1500 meters tall, the Shevaroy Hills are an important link in the southern part of the Eastern Ghats. These hills are home to a variety of unique flora and fauna that make it an ideal destination for nature lovers. The Neelakurinji flower that blooms only once every 12 years is found in these hills. The closest city to Shevaroy Hills is Salem which is 37 kilometres away.

Maredumilli

Maredumilli, in Andhra Pradesh, is known for its many scenic waterfalls and beautiful locations surrounding it. The scenery around Maredumilli is so appealing that it has become a popular location for film and TV series shooting. Popular spots to visit around Maredumilli are the Amruthadhara Falls, the Jalatarangini Falls, and the Manyam Viewpoint. The closest city to Maredumilli is Rajahmundry. It is 83 kilometres away.

Horsley Hills

In contrast to its warmer surroundings, Horsley Hills offers a cool and pleasant climate to its visitors. These factors drew W.D. Horsley, a British collector during the 1870s, to build his home there. Places to visit in Horsley Hills include Galli Bandalu and the Mallamma temple. There is also a viewpoint behind the Governor’s Bungalow where you can view fabulous sunsets. The closest city to Horsley hills is Tirupati. It is 130 kilometres away.

