South Indian movies have been taking over Indian Cinema lately and the trend seems to continue. With extraordinary storylines and engaging cinematography South Indian directors have captured the hearts of the global audience. Adding to the list, this week, 5 new movies are releasing in Telugu at the theatres. These small-budget movies showcase interesting stories through the trailers and we for one cannot wait to watch them. Make sure to book your tickets to these 5 new Telugu movies releasing in theatres this week.

Here is a list of 5 new Telugu movies releasing at the theatres this week.

#1 Butta Bomma

Directed by Shouree Chandrashekar T Ramesh this romantic drama is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments in Association with Fortune Four Cinemas. The movie’s cast includes Anika Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vasishta in the lead roles for a storyline that showcases that love isn’t always rainbows and butterflies. Catch the gripping drama captured by cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu at the theatres this weekend.

Release Date: 4 February 2023

#2 Premadesam

Directed by Srikanth Siddham, and produced by Shrireesha Siddam this romantic comedy stars Thrigun A, Maya Preethi, Megha Akash and others in lead roles. Captured by Sajad Kaakku the movie’s music is scored by Mani Sharma. The plot of the story follows how a particular incident impacts the lives of a group of people.

Release Date: 3 February 2023

#3 Rebels of Thupakula Gudem

This comedy crime Telugu drama is directed by Jaideep Vishnu and Santosh Murarikar. With Mani Sharma’s musical, the lead cast includes Shrikant Rathod, Praveen Kandela, Jaiyetri Makana, Shivram Reddy and others. The story plot follows a wood smuggler and his right hand guy who are from Thupakulagudem. They put the whole village in danger and in this journey they discover many secrets. The movie is inspired by one of the biggest scams that took place in India.

Release Date: 3 February 2023

#4 Vey Dharuvey

Directed by Naveen Reedy D and produced by Deva Raj Pothuru, this Telugu drama stars Sai Ram Shankar, Yasha Shiva Kumar, Sunil, Sathyam Rajesh and others in lead roles. Naga Chaitanya released the title song of the movie and appreciated the efforts of the whole team. Catch the movie at the theatres this weekend.

Release Date: 3 February 2023

#5 Suvarna Sundari

Directed by Surendra Madaarapu and produced by ML Lakshmi, this Telugu horror thriller movie stars Jaya Prada, Sakshi Chaudary, Poorna, Avinash and others in the lead roles. This supernatural thriller revolves around a Trinethri Idol and how it affects several lives in the course of its journey from the 15 Century to modern times.

Release Date: 3 February 2023

