As the year comes to an end, here is a walk down memory lane of the highest-grossing South Indian movies of 2022 that deserved all the love from fans and critics. Directors, actors and people from all walks of life have praised these below-listed movies and they still continue to be remembered for what they have delivered. 2022 was surely a year packed with some quality entertainment and here is our pick of movies that deserve to be watched multiple times.

Here is a list of the highest-grossing South Indian movies you must watch again

#1 KGF Chapter 2

A movie that shattered all the box office records and inspired thousands of directors, KGF Chapter 2 had to top the list. The Kanada movie made a total of 1278 cr according to IMDb and still continues to rule over OTT platforms. Though there is no official statement on whether a part 3 will be coming, we are sure all fans are eagerly expecting director Prashant Neil to make the right decision soon. From fans, actors, and directors to politicians, this movie has left the whole world in awe.

#2 RRR

SS Rajamouli is a name that needs no introduction. The director who became world famous with the franchise of Bahubali managed to capture the pulse of the audience yet again with RRR. From the cinematography, and characterisation to the peppy songs, the entire movie just set the bar too high. The movie made a total of 1155.6 cr at the box office and is still a favourite watch among many on OTT platforms.

#3 Ponniyin Selvan 1

The most recent movie that stole the hearts of the Indian audience is this Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyen Selvan: Part 1. Starring the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai and Trisha Krishnan along with Karthi Sivakumar, Chiyaan Vikram and Jayam Ravi the movie was a hit at the box office with a collection of 521 cr. If you haven’t watched the movie yet, it is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 Vikram

Reinventing himself with this movie, Kamal Hassan changed the ball game altogether. The actor was seen in a completely different avatar in the action-packed thriller. The audience and fans loved his comeback, and the movie collected a total of 446.5 cr at the box office according to IMDb. From the emotions to the title to the background music every inch of this Tamil movie will give you goosebumps. Definitely, a must-watch, especially for its spine-chilling climax.

#5 Beast

A commercial Tamil movie directed by Nelson Dilipkumar starring Thalapathi Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles is yet another movie that caught up to the success at the box office. Vijay was seen playing a dashing role in this action-packed entertainer. The movie shot to fame especially for the song Arabic Kuthu. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

Also read: Brahmastra, PS-1 and other movie and web series releases today on OTT

#6 Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Yet another movie that stole the hearts of many with the song Kalavathi sung by Sid Sriram, this Telugu movie was also a major hit at the box office nearly touching 200 cr collection at the box office. Mahesh Babu the lead actor, enjoys a huge fan base in the south and internationally. The actor was seen in a different characterisation in this movie and the movie’s star-studded cast was its biggest highlight. Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Samuthirakani and others played important roles.

#7 Kantara

A Kannada movie that is still making the headlines after a month of its theatrical release, Kantara is a must-watch. Directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, the movie has received a lot of love and appreciating from across the country. In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan appreciated the movie and said we should all take inspiration from Kantara. The movie which is still running in theatres in Karnataka is nearly grossing 165 cr at the box office. For all those who missed it, sit tight, the OTT release dates are coming soon.

#8 Vikrant Rona

The song Ra Ra Rakkamma took the internet by storm, and so did the movie VR. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie stars Kichcha Sudeep, Neetha Ashok, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in prominent roles. The action-adventure made a whopping 125 cr at the box office and still continues to be a favourite among many fans.

#9 Karthikeya 2

A great comeback for the Karthikeya actor Nikhil Siddharta, Karthikeya 2 grossed over 115 crores at the box office. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this mythological thriller adventure will take you on a roller coaster ride. Apart from finding a treasure that is linked to Lord Krishna, the movie leaves hope for more, a possible part. Watch the movie on Zee5.

#10 Sita Ramam

A love story that will remain a classic for many generations to come, this Hanu Raghavapudi’s Telugu movie is a must-watch. The cast of the movie includes Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Bhumika Chawal and many others in lead roles. The movie nearly made 100 crores at the box office making it a huge success and one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2022. If you haven’t had your share of this heart-melting love story, watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Let us know which of these highest-grossing South Indian movies of 2022 are your favourite either in the comments below or ping us on Instagram.