November kicked off on a highly entertaining note with several movie releases lined up in the first seven days. From star-studded entertainers at the theatres to pan-Indian blockbusters on OTT, the first week is an enthraling rollercoaster. Marking the first weekend of this chilly month, as many as five major movie and four binge-worthy web series releases have been scheduled on OTT today.

Check out the list of movie and web series releases today on our beloved OTT platforms.

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerjee’s magnum opus, Brahmastra Part One, is releasing this week on OTT after a decent box office run. The movie received an average response from the audiences and critics have pointed out the below-par writing. This action fantasy drama revolves around Shiva, an orphan and a DJ by profession, who is abnormally resistant to fire. When he starts having unexplainable visions that turn out to be true events, he sets on a mission along with Isha for the answers to all his questions. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ponniyin Selvan-1

The recent global box office success directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan-1, is all set to hit the small screens this week. PS-1 stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, and several other prominent actors in crucial roles. Set 1,000 years ago, the movie follows the battles and conspiracies of the celebrated Chola kingdom. With exuberant visuals, top-notch performances, and a gripping storyline, the movie became a huge success.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Enola Holmes 2

A sequel to the 2020 movie, Enola Holmes 2 is an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Harry Bradbeer based on the book series by Nancy Springer. The movie follows Enola Holmes, the young sister of the world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes. In the sequel, she follows the footsteps of her brother and opens her own agency. When on the verge of shutting it down, a girl approaches Enola to help her find her sister. Soon, the case turns out to be more mysterious than expected that takes Enola’s best efforts to track it down. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

My Policeman

Starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gins McKee, and others in key roles, My Policeman is an upcoming American romantic drama based on a 2012 novel of the same name. Set in the 1950s Brighton, Tom Burgess, a gay policeman, marries a school teacher. As his wife learns about Tom’s relationship with another man, their marriage starts to fall off. The movie was directed by Michael Grandage.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman

Directed by Biyi Bandele, Elesin Oba is a historical drama based on true-life events. Set in the 1940s Oyo Empire, the plot follows Elesin Oba, the king’s chief horseman, who succumbs to the lure of sexual desires on the very evening he is set to die to fulfil his lifelong debt of ritual suicide. This sets in motion a series of catastrophic events. The movie stars Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Web series releases today on OTT

Kaiyum Kalavum

The new Tamil web series Kaiyum Kalavum is all set to release this week of November on OTT. With a large ensemble cast of actors like Aditi Ravi, Unni Mukundan, Sanchana Natarajan, Jeeva Subramanian, Vikas, Avinash and others, the thrilling series is written and directed by Roju. Ace filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj who played the showrunner for the web series assured the audience that the narrative would capture their attention.

OTT platform: Sony LIV

Buying Beverly Hills

Buying Beverly Hills follows the agents and clients of Mauricio Umansky’s billion-dollar brokerage, The Agency. Surrounded by drama, these realtors deal with some of the costliest properties in Beverly Hills. This reality US drama stars Alexia Umansky Farrah Aldjufrie and Mauricio Umansky in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Lookism

Lookism is an upcoming Korean teen anime series set in a high school. The plot revolves around a high school teenager who is often made fun of for his looks. He begins to lead a double life, switching between two bodies that are stark contrasts in appearance.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Fabulous

The Fabulous is an upcoming Korean romantic comedy-drama starring Chae Soon-bin and Choi Min-ho in the lead roles. Set in the competitive world of fashion, the plot revolves around four friends with big dreams. As they aim to reach the top of the industry, they juggle between jobs, romantic dilemmas, and wild nights in the town.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these movie and web series releases today are you first watching on OTT this weekend.