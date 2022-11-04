It’s Friday, and it’s time to catch up on some entertainment. With quite a few movies making their release today, we are eagerly waiting to get our dose. From Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot, and Jhanvi Kapoor’s Mili to a number of new Telugu movies like Bomma Blockbuster, here is what’s in store. The month of November seems to have started off on the right foot for all industries.

Here is a list of movies to catch up with this weekend

#1 Phone Bhoot

The Katrina Kaif starrer is here after a major promotional run by the makers. With Phone Bhoot being her first movie post-marriage, fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the actress on the big screen. The movie, Directed by Gurmeet Singh, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar in the lead roles. Two friends take up the profession of ghostbusters and fake being professionals to earn a living. But their lies soon become true when a girl too beautiful to be a ghost appears in front of them but is visible to no one else. The girl and the two friends agree to help each other solve their problems, and the boys find themselves against an evil sorcerer.

#2 Bomma Blockbuster

Starring Nandu, Rashmi Gautham, Kireeti Damaraju, Raghu Kunche, and others in key roles, Bomma Blockbuster is an upcoming romantic action drama directed by Raj Virat. The plot follows Pothuraju, a fisherman and an ardent fan of director Puri Jagannadh. As he pursues his aim to make a film based on his favourite filmmaker, his life takes unexpected turns around the unknown truths about his family.

Also read: Kantara and other blockbusters to stream on the Amazon OTT platform soon

#3 Mili

Jhanvi Kapoor, who has been actively promoting her movie Mili said at one of the events that she wishes to work with Jr. NTR. After which, rumours spread that the makers of NTR30 are in talks with the Bollywood diva. Though nothing has been officially announced, we for one wish this rumour turns out to be true. Mili is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. As both versions have been directed by the same director Mathukutty Xavier, we are eagerly waiting to watch the new version with its own adaptations.

#4 Double XL

Starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles, Double XL is an upcoming Hindi drama with a message for the modern-day world. An aspiring sports presenter and a fashion designer, who get rejected for their healthy body sizes, team up to mutually help each other find success. Through their journey towards personal ambitions, they also intend to the world a lesson. Double XL was directed by Satram Ramani and features star Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in a special number.

#5 Urvasivo Rakshasivo

Urvasivo Rakshasivo is an upcoming Telugu romantic comedy directed by Rakesh Sashii and stars Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. An orthodox middle-class IT employee falls in love with his trendy colleague. Things soon go his way as they both get intimate, but it all starts falling apart when he expresses his feelings for her. The movie’s cast includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, and Posani Krishna Murali in prominent roles.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more entertaining updates.