Lately, regional content has been receiving global attention, encouraging makers to delve more into folklore, histories of kings, and mythology. A trend triggered by the humongous success of pan-Indian blockbusters such as Baahubali and KGF continues to awe audiences. Recently, Karthikeya 2, Kantara, and Ponniyin Selvan-1 have found places in the must-watch lists of cine fanatics for all the right reasons. The victories of these movies at the box office have also greatly impacted the OTT viewership numbers, with audiences who missed them in the theatres eagerly waiting to watch them on the small screens. One such OTT platform that relished the impact of such box office hits is Amazon Prime Video. A host to famous web series such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, and Inside Edge, Prime Video grabbed the digital streaming rights of major hits such as Pushpa: The Rise and KGF 1 & 2.

Read on to know the streaming details of Ponniyin Selvan-1, Kantara, and Ram Setu on the Amazon OTT platform.

While the platform already boasts an extensive catalogue of the most successful films, it is decking up to give its subscribers more reasons to love it. The recent Kannada blockbuster, which took the entire country by storm, will be one such reason. The Rishab Shetty starrer, Kantara, has locked Amazon Prime Video as its OTT platform for the post-theatrical run. While rumours that the movie will premiere on small screens during the initial phase of November, the producers have rubbished them off officially. They added that Kantara would air on OTT at the right time but not anytime soon.

Yet another big-ticket movie that locked Amazon as the OTT platform for its digital release is Ponniyin Selvan-1. Though the movie is available in a pay-per-view format, subscribers must wait until 4 November 2022 to watch it without additional cost. The release of PS-1 is expected to increase the viewership of Amazon manifold.

One of the very few Bollywood hits this year, Ram Setu is yet another most-anticipated movie on the Amazon OTT platform. The Akshay Kumar starrer marks the debut of Prime Video into mainstream movie production, which turned out to be a profitable one. The digital release date of this movie is yet to be announced by the makers as it was released only a week ago.

