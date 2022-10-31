Yet another month and yet another load of entertainment. The month of October proved to be entertaining and November seems to be better with seven interesting movies releasing in the first week on OTT. From major Tollywood flicks to top-grade pan Indian blockbusters, the week ahead promises to keep us hooked to the screens in our free time.

Here is the list of movies releasing in the first week of November on OTT platforms.

The Ghost

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost is an action spy thriller starring Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead role. A grave incident triggers a fearless agent to become a nightmare for the underworld. As he proceeds to eliminate his foes, Vikram is tasked with the responsibility to tackle an unknown enemy of his estranged family. Why is he called The Ghost? Who is behind his sister and her young daughter? Watch the movie this week on OTT to find out. The movie stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, and Anikha Surendran in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 November 2022

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerjee’s magnum opus, Brahmastra Part One, is releasing this week on OTT after a decent box office run. The movie received an average response from the audiences and critics have pointed out the below-par writing. This action fantasy drama revolves around Shiva, an orphan and a DJ by profession, who is abnormally resistant to fire. When he starts having unexplainable visions that turn out to be true events, he sets on a mission along with Isha for the answers to all his questions. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 4 November 2022

Ponniyin Selvan-1

The recent global box office success directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan-1, is all set to hit the small screens this week. PS-1 stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, and several other prominent actors in crucial roles. Set 1,000 years ago, the movie follows the battles and conspiracies of the celebrated Chola kingdom. With exuberant visuals, top-notch performances, and a gripping storyline, the movie became a huge success.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 4 November 2022

Enola Holmes 2

A sequel to the 2020 movie, Enola Holmes 2 is an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Harry Bradbeer based on the book series by Nancy Springer. The movie follows Enola Holmes, the young sister of the world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes. In the sequel, she follows the footsteps of her brother and opens her own agency. When on the verge of shutting it down, a girl approaches Enola to help her find her sister. Soon, the case turns out to be more mysterious than expected that takes Enola’s best efforts to track it down. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 November 2022

My Policeman

Starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gins McKee, and others in key roles, My Policeman is an upcoming American romantic drama based on a 2012 novel of the same name. Set in the 1950s Brighton, Tom Burgess, a gay policeman, marries a school teacher. As his wife learns about Tom’s relationship with another man, their marriage starts to fall off. The movie was directed by Michael Grandage.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 4 November 2022

Bullet Train

Bullet Train is an American action comedy film based on a 2010 published book named Maria Beetle. The plot follows five assassins who board the same high-speed train. Soon, they find out that their missions are somehow intertwined and Ladybug, a seasoned yet unlucky mercenary, has to eliminate his fellow killers. The movie was directed by David Leitch and stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and others in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 5 November 2022

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman

Directed by Biyi Bandele, Elesin Oba is a historical drama based on true-life events. Set in the 1940s Oyo Empire, the plot follows Elesin Oba, the king’s chief horseman, who succumbs to the lure of sexual desires on the very evening he is set to die to fulfil his lifelong debt of ritual suicide. This sets in motion a series of catastrophic events. The movie stars Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 November 2022

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT in the first week of November are you most excited about. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.