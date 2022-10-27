Diwali was an entertaining affair for moviegoers, with three movies hitting the theatres that proved worth spending the money on. While Karthi’s action spy thriller, Sardar, catered to the hunger for a nerve-gripping drama, Siva Karthikeyan’s Prince and Vishwak Sen’s Ori Devuda maintained a lighter mood. Unlike Dussehra, which was just a battle between two actors, Diwali saw as many as five releases. Apart from those mentioned above three, the long weekend was also studded with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Manchu Vishnu’s Ginna.

Read on to know the OTT platform and collections of Sardar, Prince, Ori Devuda, and other recent releases.

Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar stars Karthi Sivakumar in a dual role. The rugged look of the actor’s older version created the majority of the hype for the movie, which went on to be as thrilling as hoped. At the success meet, the makers of Sardar announced its sequel with a short glimpse of the next instalment. Karthi will reprise his role not as a mainstream cop but as an undercover agent. After six days run, Sardar effortlessly crossed the 50 crore gross collections mark and is heading towards the next milestone of 75 crores. It was confirmed that Sardar would stream on the OTT platform Aha, though a date has not been confirmed.

Yet another bilingual release, Prince is slowly inching towards the 50 crores gross collections mark at the BO. Nevertheless, the movie has already proved to be a profitable venture for the makers. Directed by KV Anudeep, the hilarious drama successfully pulled audiences to the theatres with its promotions and a promising trailer. Makers of Prince have locked Disney Plus Hotstar as its OTT platform for the film’s post-theatrical release.

Ori Devuda, a remake of the Tamil film Oh My Kadavule, marked the debut of Youtube and Instagram star Mithila Palkar into Tollywood. The film was touted by critics as a decent retelling of the original story and garnered below-average box office numbers. As per a report, Ori Devuda amounted to overall gross collections of Rs 8.1 crores. Upon completing its theatrical run, Ori Devuda will stream on the OTT platform Aha. It is already known that Ram Setu will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

