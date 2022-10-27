On Tuesday, 25 October 2022, a sensational incident occurred in an area near Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam, where a woman single-handedly fought four robbers who broke into her residence at midnight. Lavanya, who was severely injured, was later shifted to a hospital for treatment. The woman’s family raised a complaint at the Pendurthi Police Station.

As per the police statement, Lavanya, w/o Avinash, resides with her in-laws at Cheemalapalli near Pendurthi. On Tuesday, Lavanya heard four men breaking into her residence through a window at around 1:30 am. The accused smashed her room’s door and attempted to rob her. In the act of self-defence, the woman bravely retaliated against the four robbers despite being armed with knives, said the Visakhapatnam Police.

Alerted by the noises, Lavanya’s in-laws hurried to her rescue but realised that the robbers had locked them inside their rooms. After defending the attackers, she ran outside, shouted for help, and alerted the neighbours. Nevertheless, the accused men fled the scene before the locals reached the spot.

Later, the woman was admitted to the ICU in a nearby hospital due to knife injuries. The Visakhapatnam City Police initiated a further investigation to capture the robbers based on the details given by the woman.

