On Friday, 28 October 2022, the well-renowned movie theatre chain, INOX Movies, will inaugurate a new branch in the CMR Central Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam. The new multiplex facility will host three screens, totalling 18 INOX screens across four branches in the city. The new INOX theatre will open with an exclusive screening of the recent Kannada blockbuster, Kantara, at 10:30 am on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath will formally inaugurate the new INOX theatre at the CMR Central Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam. Visakhapatnam Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari will also take part in the ceremony. Screen one will be opened by Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy and Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana will open the remaining two screens.

This new branch totals four INOX theatres in the city. It is known that INOX CMR Central, Maddilapalem, the first-ever INOX in Vizag, hosts four screens. The INOX Varun Beach and INOX Chitralayaa house six and five screens, respectively. The upcoming branch also marks the second collaboration between the CMR Group and the multiplex chain.

