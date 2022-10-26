With a new week comes a new set of web series for us to be watched. OTT platforms such as Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar are here with a list of web series releasing in the final week of October. From crime to romance and fantasy to drama, these series are sure to take you on a ride of entertainment. Renew your subscriptions if you haven’t because you wouldn’t want to miss these web series releasing this week of October on OTT platforms.

Here is your entertainment catalogue if you are having a boring week.

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom

The third of the Indian Predator franchise, this series follows yet another true crime story that will leave the viewers stumped. It follows the murder of Bharat Kalicharan, aka Akku Yadav, who was a suspected serial rapist. He was brutally murdered in a courtroom by a group of women who ambushed and attacked him with sharp objects and stones as an act of vengeance for his atrocities.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 28 October 2022

The Bastard Son and Devil Himself

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself is an upcoming fantasy drama series created by Joe Barton. Based on a novel named Half Bad written by Sally Green, this web series stars Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, and others in key roles. The plot follows Marcus Edge, an illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous blood witch. When he evades the vigil of The Council of Fairborn Witches, he forms ties with Annalise and Gabriel and discovers unknown secrets about himself.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 28 October 2022

Jhansi

Jhansi is an upcoming Telugu web series starring Anjali, Chandini Chowdary, Aadarsh Balakrishna, and others. The plot follows a fearless lady cop who loses her memory. While a group of criminals are constantly on her trail, she has to save her family from the perils her unknown past attracts. How she tackles life-threatening situations and fights off goons on the course of discovering her past forms the crux of this high-octane action thriller series.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 27 October 2022

Mr Midnight: Beware the Monsters

Mr Midnight: Beware the Monsters is an English fantasy adventure drama based on a book series named Mr Midnight by James Lee. Mr Midnight is a blog run by a group of curious detective friends. They solve strange paranormal activities and extra-terrestrial occurrences in their town, Tanah Merah. The series features Idan Aedan, Chen Yixin, Caleb Monk, Nikki Dekker, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 October 2022

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Created by Guillermo del Toro, this series is an anthological horror thriller series starring Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Tim Blake Nelson, and others in key roles. The series includes eight spine-chilling tales that narrate life-threatening situations, cases of supernatural possession, and many more.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 28 October 2022

Flames S3

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Flames is a teenage romantic comedy starring Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala, Sunakshi Grover, and others in key roles. The plot of this series revolves around Rajat and Ishita, two lovers going through ups and downs. In season 3, Rajat tries to win back Ishita after a split while the Sunshine Tuition Centre resumes, marking a new beginning.

OTT platform: Amazom Prime Video

Release date: 28 October 2022

