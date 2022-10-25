The OTT giants are yet again up against each other with quality content. From horror thrillers to action fantasies and much more, the movie releases on OTT platforms this week of October are ready to entertain you more than ever. Catch up on the trailers of these flicks if you haven’t because they are sure to up your excitement levels.

Here is the long list of movie releases on OTT platforms this week of October.

Naane Varuven/ Nene Vastunna

Naane Varuven is a recent Tamil thriller directed by Selvaraghavan, starring Dhanush in the lead role. The movie features Dhanush in a dual role, and the music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Two twin brothers are separated at a very young age when the evil one turns rogue and kills people. Many years down the lane, when the good one settles down in his life, his life takes a turnabout forcing him to clash with his evil twin once more.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 27 October 2022

Appan

Directed by Maju, Appan is an upcoming Malayalam movie starring Sunny Wayne, Ananya, Alencier Ley Lopez, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around Itty, a bedridden man hanging to the last of his breath. When everyone around him, including his son and family, wishes for his death, Itty sticks to his never-give-up attitude.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 28 October 2022

Swathi Muthyam

Swathi Muthyam is a Telugu romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Lakshman K Krishna and stars Bellamkonda Ganesh and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a young and innocent man who is pure at heart. How his thoughts about marriage evolve forms the crux of Swathi Muthyam.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 24 October 2022

The Good Nurse

The Good Nurse is an American crime drama directed by Tobias Lidholm and stars Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Kim Dickens, and others. Amy is a single mother and a compassionate nurse who stretches herself despite her life-threatening heart condition. She finds hope in life thanks to a new male nurse with whom she develops a great friendship. But when he is suspected of a series of patient deaths, Amy risks her life to prove the facts.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 26 October 2022

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front is a 2022 German epic anti-war film based on a 1929 novel of the same name written by Erich Maria Remarque. Set during the final stages of World War I, the movie follows a German soldier who, along with his friends, dreams to be a war hero. But soon, all his hopes shatter as he faces the wrath of the war. The movie stars Daniel Bruhl, Albrecht Schuch, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 28 October 2022

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Blade of the 47 Ronin is an American action fantasy film directed by Ron Yuan and stars Anna Akana, Mark Dacascos, Teresa Ting, and others in crucial roles. Set 300 years after 47 Ronin, a 2013 film, the plot follows the legendary Ronin warriors in the modern-day world.

OTT platform: Netflix

