Moving on from the extended Diwali weekend, the final week of October is filled up with a load of exciting movies releasing at the theatres. The previous week was a festival for movie lovers as flicks such as Sardar and Prince lived up to the expectations and entertained the moviegoers. From big-ticket movies such as Ram Setu to low-budget movies such as Anukoni Prayanam, these upcoming movies are something you cannot afford to miss if you are craving entertainment.

Here is the list of movies releasing at the theatres in the final week of October.

Ram Setu

Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Satya Dev, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles, Ram Setu is a mythological adventure drama directed by Abhishek Sharma. When an anti-religious group sketches to destroy what remains of the mythical bridge between India and Sri Lanka, the Ram Setu, an archaeologist, is tasked to prove its existence. He and his friends go on an adventurous hunt and uncover untold truths about our celebrated past. The cast includes Nasser, Parvesh Rana, and others in crucial roles.

Release date: 25 October 2022

Anukoni Prayanam

Starring veteran actors Rajendra Prasad, Narasimha Raju, Tulasi Shivamani, Prema, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and others in crucial roles, Anukoni Prayanam is an upcoming Telugu comedy-drama directed by Venkatesh Pediredla. The plot revolves around two friends who shift their base to Bhuvaneshwar for work. When one unexpectedly dies, the other has to fulfil his deceased friend’s dream of being cremated in his homeland, Rajahmundry. How he helplessly crosses borders amid high political tensions forms the crux of the plot.

Release date: 28 October 2022

Identity

Identity is an upcoming Telugu psychological thriller starring Amaresh Raju, Kushi Anand, Bhagyalakshmi Rathore, ad others in crucial roles. The plot revolves around Rishidev, a Narcotics Control Bureau officer, who loses his memory. A person named Haran, who runs a high-staked drug cartel, gives the police a run for their money. The plot takes sudden twists and turns when the NCB learns that Rishidev and Haran are the same person. Identity is directed by Sunil Ponnam.

Release date: 28 October 2022

Gandhada Gudi

Two friends visit an island undisturbed by human interference. From underwater exploration and hiking through dense forests to exotic flora, fauna, and unseen bird species, the friends experience the true bliss of nature. The plot of Gandhada Gudi weaves through their adventurous journey on the island amid high mountains, energetic waterfalls, and wildlife. Starring the late Puneeth Rajkumar, the movie was directed by Amoghavarsha, who also plays one of the leads.

Release date: 28 October 2022

The Invitation

The Invitation is an upcoming horror thriller directed by Jessica Thompson and stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, and others in key roles. A woman, who loses her mother, discovers that she has a wealthy family. When she is invited to a lavish wedding by her newfound family, she learns unpleasant truths about their past and their misdoings. Her visit soon turns into a nightmare as she finds out the intentions behind their generosity.

Release date: 28 October 2022

