The first month of 2025 is coming to an end! While some found the start exciting others felt it dragged on endlessly. However, with three days left in January, it’s time to wrap up the month on a high note! To make your final days comforting and full of entertainment, here we are with this list of the top 9 January OTT releases that you should end this week with!

1. All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light is a Malayalam drama that made history by winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the film revolves around how a nurse Prabah’s life, takes a drastic turn when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband.

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

2. Gladiator II

The epic saga continues with Gladiator II, where Lucius, nephew of the legendary Maximus, seeks revenge after witnessing his uncle’s death years ago. With Rome’s emperors threatening his homeland, Lucius steps into the Colosseum, ready to reclaim honour and glory.

Streaming on: Netflix

3. When The Stars Gossip

When Gong Ryong, a clueless obstetrician stumbles his way onto a mission at a space station, he meets Eve Kim, a no-nonsense astronaut commander. As they clash over every single thing, an unexpected romance blossoms between them!

OTT platform: Netflix

4. Sookshmadarshini

Sookshmadarshini is a much-anticipated mystery thriller featuring the middle-class neighbourhood where strange things start to happen after a new family moves in.

Streaming on: ZEE5

5. Sivarapalli

Created by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, Sivarapalli is a slice-of-life Telugu drama which follows an engineering graduate’s journey in a remote village in Telangana. The drama is a remake of the much-acclaimed Hindi series, Panchayat.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

6. Hisaab Baraabar

When an honest railway employee, Radhe Mohan, observes an irregular pattern in his bank account, he stumbles upon a massive financial fraud by a banker named Mickey Mehta.

Streaming on: Zee5

7. Identity

When a dangerous killer is on the loose, a sketch artist and a cop team up with the help of an eye witness to uncover the murderer’s identity.

Streaming on: Zee5

8. Black Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane takes you into the gritty corridors of Delhi’s Tihar Jail in this gripping series about a rookie prison officer battling systemic corruption.

Streaming on: Netflix

9. Pushpa 2

Following Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa 2 is a sequel to Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise. In the second part, Pushpa Raj with his unique style, encounters more challenges from some new enemies, while expanding his empire.

Streaming on: Netflix

As we bid farewell to January and step into the new month, let’s hope these top OTT releases will help you bid farewell to all your worries this week!

