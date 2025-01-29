Romantic comedy movies are the most watched comfort genre worldwide. With language being the only changing aspect, these movies make for entertainment that can be watched alone, with family or friends while still enjoying the magical essence at the core of these films. This genre of movies has some cult classics, which fans swear by, here are five of those rom-coms on OTT that have captured the hearts of many all over the world.

1. How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days

Wanting to know about falling in love is common, but have you ever wondered how to make a guy lose interest and run away?

How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days is a movie that has the answer to that question. Watch Andie, a column writer for a women’s magazine chase after Benjamin, who wants to win a bet that entails making a girl fall in love with him for a major ad gig. They meet with opposite intentions, but end up falling for each other in the most dramatic ways.

OTT Platform: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

2. The Proposal

After her visa renewal gets declined, Margaret would do anything to retain her position as the editor-in-chief—even if that means asking her assistant, Andrew, to help her by pretending to be her fiancé in exchange for a promotion.

Determined to see the entire ruse through, Margaret and Andrew fly to his hometown, Sitka, Alaska. Andrew’s father suspects foul play and is determined to make this fraud come to light by teaming up with Gilbertson, a US immigration officer.

With stunning visuals and heart-touching family moments, The Proposal is one of the best cult-classic rom-coms.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Notting Hill

I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.

This famous and iconic dialogue is from Notting Hill, where a bookshop keeper, Grant, accidentally meets a world-famous American actress, Anna. The movie follows the story of how Grant’s life changes after loving the most famed actress of all time, and how Anna finds herself caught in scandals about her private life.

OTT Platform: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

4. 10 Things I Hate About You

There is a condition to be fulfilled if the heart-throb of Padua High School, Bianca Stratford, is to be allowed to date. The condition is that her elder sister Kat, the personification of anti-socialness, must also date someone for Bianca to get a boyfriend.

To solve this problem, Cameron, a new student pursuing Bianca, teams up with the resident bad boy, Patrick, and win over Kat.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video

5. Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Rebecca Bloomwood has both an ideal and exhausting life, where she has the closet of every girl’s dreams but has to cover up her expenses by lying to debt collectors.

But what happens when the shopaholic professionally offers financial advice that she doesn’t follow in the first place? Chaos ensues.

This movie depicts the reflective journey of a shopaholic, who falls in love and begins to value her relationships and herself more.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video

So the next time you feel like crawling into bed with a mountain of unhealthy snacks, opt to binge-watch one of these cult classic rom-coms on OTT that are easy on the heart and light on the soul. They’ll leave you feeling loved and refreshed!

