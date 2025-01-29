If you’re always on the lookout for new places to grab a bite, you’ll be glad to know that Vizag’s food scene has some new entries this month! From cozy cafés and homely cloud kitchens to popular fast-food chains and all-you-can-eat thalis, these recently opened places promise to satisfy every craving. Whether you’re in the mood for comfort food, indulgent treats, or a healthy fix, here’s are 7 new eateries where you should be eating in Visakhapatnam this January.

1. Burger King (New outlet)

The king of fast food has expanded its reign in Vizag with a brand-new two-floor BK Café at Midhilapuri Colony, Madhurawada.

Known for its juicy burgers, iconic Whoppers, crispy fries, and creamy desserts, this outlet also features an in-house coffee section, making it a great spot to hang out with friends. The casual and relaxed ambiance makes it perfect for a quick bite or a laid-back meal.

Location: Midhilapuri Colony, Madhurawada

2. Radisa Café (New outlet)

One of Vizag’s signature vegetarian cafés, Radisa, has opened a brand-new outlet at VIP Road, right beside Tycoon. This cozy café is known for its homestyle Telugu meals, featuring delicious thalis, classic tiffin platters, and more.

Their dessert menu is equally tempting, with brownie bombs, rose milk, and decadent chocolate hampers stealing the show. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal or just a sweet treat, Radisa Café is worth a visit.

Location: VIP Road, beside Tycoon

3. Aahar

Aahar is a new family-friendly restaurant that caters to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food lovers. The menu is extensive, covering everything from Chinese and Tandoori specials to classic South Indian tiffins.

Non-veg enthusiasts will particularly enjoy their signature dishes like biryani, thread chicken, and ghee roast chicken. If you’re in the mood for a refreshing sip, they also have a live mocktail counter to keep things exciting.

Location: Hanumanthawaka Junction

4. Amritsar Haveli (New outlet)

If you love authentic Punjabi food, you’ll be thrilled to know that Amritsar Haveli – one of the most loved eateries in Visakhapatnam – has opened a new outlet in Madhurawada.

Already a favorite among Vizagites, this restaurant is famous for its massive 32-inch kulcha and the indulgent Kohinoor Thali, packed with delectable curries, dals, and Indian breads. Their menu boasts a variety of vegetarian starters, rich curries, and hearty North Indian meals, making it a must-visit for anyone craving Punjabi flavors.

Location: Madhurawada

5. Vanta Katha (Cloud Kitchen)

For those who love homemade South Indian food, Vanta Katha is a cloud kitchen that serves up wholesome, homely meals packed with flavor. Their philosophy revolves around using simple, healthy ingredients to create comforting dishes.

Expect a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries, pulusus, fries, and gravies, along with staples like pappu, sambar, charu, and pulaos. Orders need to be placed in advance, so make sure to book your meal ahead of time!

How to Order: Call 8074422445 to place your order

6. Millet Express (Cloud Kitchen)

If you’re all about clean eating and healthy alternatives, Millet Express has got you covered. This cloud kitchen specializes in nutritious millet-based dishes, offering a refreshing change from regular fast food. Their menu includes millet dosas, wholesome South Indian thalis, millet khichdi, and Millet Guntur Gongura Rice—perfect for fitness enthusiasts and those looking for a healthier diet.

How to Order: Available on Swiggy and Zomato

7. Excel Midnight Cloud Restaurant

Late-night foodies, this one’s for you! Excel Midnight Cloud Restaurant is open till 2:00 AM, making it an ideal stop for midnight cravings or post-drink snacks. Their menu is packed with flavorful dishes like mutton biryani, chicken starters, and paneer tikkas, ensuring that your late-night hunger pangs are well taken care of.

Location: PM Palem

With so many new eateries popping up in Visakhapatnam this January, it is the perfect time to explore the city’s food scene. Whether you’re in the mood for comfort food, something new, or a post-midnight snack, these fresh additions have something for everyone.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink updates.