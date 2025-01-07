It is said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and in Visakhapatnam, lots of places put a mouthwatering twist on this morning spread by pairing it with hearty non-veg dishes. Imagine classic South Indian tiffins paired with rich, flavorful curries—be it chicken, mutton, or prawns! If this sounds like your kind of culinary adventure, here’s your guide to seven places in Visakhapatnam serving the best non-veg tiffins you’ll absolutely love.

1. Maa Pakashala

A favourite among South Indian food enthusiasts, Maa Paakashala is a place where classic tiffins are paired with bold non-veg dishes. Their menu includes Idly with Chicken Liver Curry, Chillu Gare Chicken Curry, Upma with Royyala Iguru, and Dosa paired with Chicken Curry.

The flavours are robust and perfectly balanced, making this a great spot to enjoy a hearty breakfast. The restaurant’s casual yet welcoming ambience makes it a perfect choice for families and foodies alike.

Location: Bharathi Towers, 4th floor, Dwarka Nagar 2nd Lane

2. Zamindari All Day

Situated in A1 Grand Convention, Zamindari All Day is known for its warm interiors and an impressive menu of Telugu delicacies.

Their non-veg tiffins are the star attraction, featuring Poori with Kodi Kura, Attu with Mutton Kheema, and Vada paired with Natu Kodi Curry. The authentic taste and the use of fresh, local ingredients make every dish a treat for the senses. Whether you’re planning a quick breakfast or a leisurely brunch, this place won’t disappoint.

Location: Rushikonda

3. Royal Ruchulu

Royal Ruchulu takes breakfast to the next level by combining traditional South Indian dishes with a contemporary twist. Their non-veg tiffins include Egg Dosa, Chicken Keema Dosa, Mutton Keema Dosa, Kodi Kura Poori, and Talakai Masam Idly.

Each dish is prepared with precision, ensuring the perfect balance of spices and textures. The lively, café-style ambience adds to the experience, making it an ideal spot for families and friends to enjoy a delicious morning meal.

Location: Akkayapalem

4. Dine Destiny

Located within Hotel Ocean Vista Bay, Dine Destiny pairs dining with a pleasing experience. With its proximity to the beach, the ambience enhances every bite. Known for its continental and seafood options, its non-veg tiffins are a hidden gem.

The Keema Dosa, Andhra Kodi Kura with Idly, and Spicy Mutton Paya with Idly are rich in flavour and generously portioned. The impeccable service and stylish decor make it an excellent choice for a luxurious breakfast outing.

Location: Hotel Ocean Vista Bay, Beach Road

5. Dakshin

Part of the iconic Hotel Daspalla, Dakshin is synonymous with authentic Andhra cuisine. The restaurant offers a variety of non-veg tiffins that pair perfectly with their signature spicy curries. Options like Idly, Dosa, Appam, and Poori are served with Andhra-style Mutton Keema, Kodi Kura, and more. Available every evening from 7:00 pm, Dakshin’s tiffins are a unique offering that captures the essence of Andhra’s culinary traditions.

Location: Hotel Daspalla, Jagadamba Junction

6. Ongole Tiffins

This unassuming tiffin centre in MVP Colony is a local favourite for its fresh, high-quality dishes. Ongole Tiffins specializes in Chicken Kheema Dosa, Egg Kheema Dosa, Egg Dosa, and Chicken Sherva Dosa. Despite its modest setting, the dishes speak volumes, drawing in regulars every morning. The centre opens as early as 6:30 AM, making it an ideal stop for an early breakfast on the go.

Location: MVP Colony, Sector 11

7. Raju Gari Paakasala

Located at the Dot Ball Sports Club in Rushikonda, Raju Gari Paakasala’s menu boasts an array of non-veg tiffins, including Idly with Kodi Kura, Poori with Chicken Curry, Chicken Kheema Guntha Ponganalu, and Egg Kheema Dosa. The charming setup, combined with the tasty food, makes this spot a must-visit for anyone looking to explore authentic local cuisine.

Location: Dot Ball Sports Club, Rushikonda

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these seven places in Visakhapatnam offer delicious non-veg tiffins. The next time you’re in the city, make sure to stop by and savour these delightful breakfasts.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.