We start our day with it. Sometimes, we even end our nights with it. It’s our go-to food when sick or in need of a light bite. It’s safe to say the world of a South Indian hinges on this classic breakfast staple: the idli. But why get too comfortable with this comfort dish? Step out of the zone and try some unique varieties of idli, available right here in Visakhapatnam:

1. Pizza Idli

This fusion dish turns the humble idli into a pizza, using the idli as the base and tomato chutney as the pizza sauce. It is then topped with vegetables, and cheese, and roasted on a tawa. You can try this unique twist at House of Dosas.

Location: House of Dosas, Kiralampudi Layout, Waltair

2. Chaat Idli

This dish brings a North Indian flavour to the South, pairing the idli with a flavorful ‘batani’ or chickpea gravy.

Location: Appalanaidu Tiffin Centre, Daspalla Hills, Pandurangapuram

3. Non-Veg Idli

The hotel, Maa Pakshala, takes idli to the next level by serving it alongside chicken liver curry. For a similar treat, you can try Tiffin Box on Swiggy, which offers idli with chicken curry.

Location: Maa Pakshala, 4th floor, Bharathi towers, Dwarakanagar 2nd lane

4. Mini idli

Bringing Guntur’s ‘chitti chitty idli’ straight to Vizag, Mr Little Idli offers little and button versions of idli in all its forms – with Sambar, Ghee, Karam, and Ghee Karam! If you’re adventurous, you can also try their Oil Fry Little Idly for that extra crunch.

Location: Mr Little Idly, The Vizag Drive-In, Dr NTR Beach Rd, next to BPCL Petrol Bunk

5. Millet Leaf Idli

This health-conscious variety available in Vasena Poli is made from millet flour and steamed in traditional leaf-plates or Vistaraku (Bauhinia Vahilli leaves). It is considered to be so good that it has even earned the praise of former Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu. The leaf-folded cone presentation adds a rustic touch to the dish.

Location: RK Beach Road, near Victory At Sea Memorial, beside Hotel Ambica Sea Green

There’s no disputing the fact that the classic soft, white idli with a side of chutney and sambhar will always take the crown. However, these bold versions of the dish certainly deviate from the run-of-the-mill recipe and offer something new and interesting to experience.

Make sure to try these unique varieties of idli in Visakhapatnam and tell us what you liked best!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.