January might be coming to a close, but the thrills are just getting started! To keep the adrenaline rush alive, this week, these 7 new OTT releases that making their digital debut and they are ready to blow your mind with jaw-dropping twists and turns!

1. Hisaab Barabar

Radhe Mohan Sharma is a railway ticket examiner who notices a minor discrepancy in his bank account. When he attempts to solve the issue, he uncovers the biggest financial scam linked to an influential banker.

Release date: Streaming now

Streaming on: Zee5

2. Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 which took the fans and box over by storm is finally making its digital debut this week. The story follows Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler and his quest to become a kingpin!

Release date: January 31

Streaming on: Netflix

3. The Sand Castle

A secluded island, a family with buried secrets, and a thriller that will keep you guessing. The Sand Castle follows a Lebanese family whose peaceful getaway takes a dark turn as long-hidden truths begin to surface. Starring Nadine Labaki and Ziad Bakri, this one’s for fans of intense, slow-burning mysteries.

Release date: Streaming now

Streaming on: Netflix

4. Identity

Haran Shankar, a part-time martial artist who struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), teams up with Alisha, a person with a photographic memory to identify, to catch a serial killer on the loose.

Release date: January 31

Streaming on: Zee5

5. The Night Agent Season 2

Gabriel Basso reprises role as Peter Sitherland, a low-level FBI agent who finds himself embroiled in a high-sake conspiracy. This high-end political thriller’s new season is one of the much-awaited OTT releases of this week.

Release date: Streaming now

Streaming on: Netflix

6. Max

One day before returning to his duties as an inspector, Arjun Mahakshay aka Max, takes charge to unofficially go against the most powerful people in the city.

7. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

South Korea is back with another gripping drama that will give you an adrenaline rush! The Trauma Code follows Baek Gang-hyeok (Ju Ji-hoon), an unconventional trauma surgeon whose methods shake up his new hospital team.

Release date: Streaming now

Streaming on: Netflix

These 7 new OTT releases are going to keep you guessing from the beginning to the end, so get ready for some high-stakes dramas, revenge and power-packed action sequences this week!

