Vizag records highest liquor sales, sales surge due to New Year

On the night of December 31, Vizag recorded liquor sales of Rs 9.91 crore, out of which Rs 5.05 crore worth of transactions occurred through online payment. A notable development this year was that cashless payments surpassed cash, accounting for 51% of total sales. Liquor demand and sales were just as strong on January 1, officials reported. In 20205, liquor worth Rs 1940 crore was sold in Visakhapatnam, marking an increase of 1.74% from the previous year.

Cash transactions dominated areas such as Gopalapatnam, Maharanipeta and Gajuwaka. Areas like Seethamadhara and Pendurthi saw a significant increase in online transaction mode, signalling a shift in consumer behaviour and preference, and also indicating that retailers were equipped to facilitate seamless cashless transactions.

Visakhapatnam ranked first in liquor sales worth Rs. 9.91 crore, showing a drastic increase from daily purchases that go up to Rs 5 crore, followed by Tirupati and the NTR district. Residents of North Andhra Pradesh consumed alcohol in higher volumes compared to the rest of the state.

Officials also noted that Vizag experienced a sharp increase in liquor demand on both December 31 and January 1, accompanied by a growing preference for cashless transactions.

