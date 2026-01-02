Mobile Water Testing Facility Launched in Visakhapatnam

A mobile water testing laboratory, the first of its kind in the State, was launched in Visakhapatnam on January 1. The mobile water testing laboratory, procured with CSR funds of Rs 40 lakh by Visakhapatnam Water Supply Company (VIWSCO), was flagged off by GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, along with GVMC Chief Engineer P V Satyanarayana, at the Commissioner’s bungalow in Vizag.

Earlier, they inspected the technical equipment and laboratory facilities related to water quality testing in the vehicle.

Speaking on the occasion, Ketan Garg said: “It is a matter of pride to make such a state-of-the-art mobile lab available to the public for the first time in Visakhapatnam to provide clean and safe drinking water to the city’s residents.”

Well-trained professional chemists would be available in the mobile vehicle. They would scientifically analyse water quality using state-of-the-art equipment, he said, adding that the vehicle would go directly to the residential areas in all wards of the city.

“The vehicle has seven types of advanced equipment, including a spectrophotometer, turbidity meter, and digital titrator, installed at a cost of approximately Rs 40 lakh. These devices can instantly detect harmful metals, bacteria, chlorine levels, and water hardness.”

The Commissioner said that these preliminary tests would help prevent diseases like diarrhoea and typhoid that spread through contaminated water.

He advised the residents of Vizag city to make better use of the facility.

Corporation superintending engineers Pallamaraju and Yedukondalu, executive engineers Muralikrishna and Srinivas, and other GVMC officials were present.

