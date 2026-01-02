257 drunk drivers booked in Vizag on New Year Eve, no fatal accidents reported

On December 31, the Vizag police deployed 50 teams across the city to nab drunk drivers. They reprimanded 257 drunk drivers. Refusing to compromise on safety, the police caught both two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders.

This precaution was taken to curb illegal bike races and drunk driving. Transgressors caught would be prosecuted, fined up to Rs 10,000, and may even face jail time. The police seized 49 vehicles for drunk driving, and registered over 500 cases for other road rule violations. A cab driver revealed that business saw a rise from the night of December 31 till the early hours of January 1, as many youngsters aware of the repercussions for drunk driving opted for cabs to adhere to safety rules.

In the Vepada district, one fatal incident was reported after a 40-year-old man’s two-wheeler skidded on the road.

In Vizianagram, the police registered cases against 17 drunk driving offenders, nine for causing nuisance, 11 were booked for drinking openly, and 87 were booked for traffic violations.