News: Two youths die in separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam

Two youths died in different accidents in Visakhapatnam on 2 January, according to the latest news.
According to reports, Ramu of Donkada in the city died on the spot when the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a van near Duvvada.
In another accident near Madhurawada, a software engineer working in Chennai died when his bike hit an auto rickshaw hard.
The youth, who sustained a severe head injury, succumbed while undergoing treatment in a hospital.
The software engineer, identified as Mohankrishna, came to Visakhapatnam on a project.
Police registered a case about these accidents in Visakhapatnam and are investigating.
This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu