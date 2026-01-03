News: Two youths die in separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam

Two youths died in different accidents in Visakhapatnam on 2 January, according to the latest news.

According to reports, Ramu of Donkada in the city died on the spot when the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a van near Duvvada.

In another accident near Madhurawada, a software engineer working in Chennai died when his bike hit an auto rickshaw hard.

The youth, who sustained a severe head injury, succumbed while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The software engineer, identified as Mohankrishna, came to Visakhapatnam on a project.

Police registered a case about these accidents in Visakhapatnam and are investigating.

Also read: 257 drunk drivers booked in Vizag on New Year Eve, no fatal accidents reported

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Vizag news updates.