Vizag beaches gets remote-controlled lifebuoys to curb drowning cases

Remote-controlled lifebuoys will be deployed at vulnerable points on the Vizag beach to check drowning incidents, according to City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi.

The CP, who inspected the demo of lifebuoys at the YMCA beach on 2 January, said that 16 vulnerable points for drowning were identified between Bheemunipatnam and Appikonda. The majority of drowning incidents took place at these points, he added.

Besides deploying the remote-controlled lifebuoys, caution boards, a public address system, and police personnel would be arranged at these 16 points on Vizag beach to prevent visitors from drowning. Even if someone drowns, these lifebuoys would be immediately deployed to rescue them. “The first plan of the police in the New year is to make Vizag beach one of the safest ones,” said the CP.

Those who accompanied the CP during the programme include DCP-01 Manikanta Chendolu, ADCP (AR), East ACP, and other police officers, representatives from the Remote Control Lifebuoy company, and beach lifeguards.

