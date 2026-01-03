APSRTC gears up with 7,500 buses statewide for Sankranti from Vizag

The APSRTC plans to operate around 1,500 additional services and buses during the Sankranti festival days from Vizag to other connecting cities. The authorities have decided to implement additional services to Hyderabad, Rajamundry, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Tirupati, Bhimavaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, and cities far from Visakhapatnam.

The bus services will run to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Bobbili, Palalonda, Tekkali, Parvathipuram, and Saluru, among other rural areas in the North Andhra region, preventing private operators from charging excessive fares from passengers.

The RTC-level authorities laid out plans for more than 7,500 additional services during the second to third week of January. The primary objective of these bus services is to maintain regular fares, prevent private operators from overcharging passengers, and alleviate congestion at major hubs. Some of the major hubs include Kadapa, Anantapuram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Tirupati.

During Sankranti 2024, APSRTC operated over 6,500 special bus services, and this number rose to more than 7,000 special services in January 2025. The RTC authorities operated 1,000 special buses to various destinations for Sankranti in Visakhapatnam with no additional charges. Authorities offered a special 10% discount on advance tickets.

The RTC regional manager B Appala Naidu, stated that they are preparing to run 1,500 additional services during this Sankranti festival. During a review meeting, he instructed RTC depot managers to operate additional services based on passenger demand.

In view of the Stree Shakti scheme for women and other passengers, the manager stated that special bus services will be arranged. The additional buses for Sankranti will operate from January 12th in Vizag and continue for 5 days, after the Kanuma festival.

