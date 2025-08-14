The Andhra Pradesh government is set to roll out a landmark welfare initiative that allows free bus travel for women, girls, and transgender persons domiciled in the state. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the scheme, named Stree Shakti (Woman Power), on August 15. The initiative, a key election promise of the TDP-led NDA government, seeks to empower women by providing greater access to education, employment, and mobility.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will implement the scheme across its existing fleet of buses, with provisions to add more if demand increases. In Visakhapatnam district alone, 804 buses are ready for service from these depots, Madhurawada, Waltair, Muralinagar, Gajuwaka, Steel City, and Simhachalam.

These include Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Express, and Metro Express services, all of which are covered under the scheme. To handle the surge, depot managers and traffic officials have been instructed to monitor demand closely and run additional services wherever required.

While the scheme covers a broad network of buses, it excludes non-stop services, interstate routes, contract carriages, chartered services, package tours, Saptagiri Express, Ultra Deluxe, Super Luxury, Star Liner, and all air-conditioned buses. Beneficiaries will be issued zero-fare tickets, which APSRTC will submit to the government for reimbursement.

The initiative is a significant financial commitment. The annual expenditure for this initiative is projected at Rs 1,942 crore, or approximately Rs 162 crore a month. To ensure passenger safety, the government is considering body-worn cameras for staff and CCTV installation across buses. Upgraded amenities such as fans, chairs, drinking water, and toilets will also be provided in bus stations to enhance travel comfort. The introduction of electric buses under this scheme may be considered in the future, pending Cabinet approval.

Through this initiative which we provide free bus travel for women, the Andhra Pradesh government aims to empower women by making their daily commute, whether for work, education, or personal travel; safer, easier, and more accessible.

Also read: Upcoming PM Ekta Mall in Visakhapatnam to feature 99 ODOP items, completion by May 2026

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for city related articles.