As the auspicious festival of Sri Krishna Janmashtami approaches, Visakhapatnam is preparing to immerse itself in devotion and festivity. This year, the Krishna Jayanthi celebration will be observed from August 15 to 17, 2025, with Krishna temples across the Vizag organizing a host of spiritual and cultural activities to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. From bhajans, and cultural performances, here are the places in Vizag to celebrate this Janmashtami.

ISKCON Celebrations at Sagar Nagar

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will be the heart of the celebrations this year, hosting a three-day festival at Sagar Nagar. The programmes include special abhishekams, Jhulan Seva (swing festival), dance competitions, Krishna Leela discourses, and devotional bhajans. Cultural performances will be held each evening, entertaining devotees while spreading the essence of Lord Krishna’s teachings.

Mathaji Nitai Sevini of ISKCON stated that thousands of devotees are expected to participate, and darshan will be open daily from 10 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm.

Hare Krishna Vaikuntam Celebrations at Gambhiram and Gadiraju Palace

Adding to the spiritual energy, Hare Krishna Vaikuntam Temple at Gambhiram and MVP’s Gadiraju Palace will also host a three-day festival starting August 15. Highlights include the Hari Nama Japa Yagna, chanting of the Hare Krishna mantra 108 times, special abhishekams, and Jhulan Seva. On August 17 at 6 pm, the temple will perform the Vyasapuja, paying homage to Sage Veda Vyasa.

The evenings will feature cultural programmes by renowned local artists such as Ghatti Sri Vidya, Vidhyadhari School of Music, K Saraswati Vidyardi, Dwaram Venkata Krishna Ganesha Thyagraj troupe, Haritha Sisters, G Sarada Subramanyam and disciples, and the Chaitanya Brothers.

Other Krishna Temples in Visakhapatnam

Beyond ISKCON and Hare Krishna Vaikuntam, several prominent Krishna temples in Vizag are also preparing for Janmashtami festivities, with special pujas, bhajans, and midnight rituals planned for this Krishna Jayanthi:

Sri Krishna Mandir, located near Seethammadhara Hospital, Seethammadara, Visakhapatnam

Krishna Mandir, near Zilla Parishad Road, Maharani Peta, Visakhapatnam

Sri Krishna Temple, near Nehru Nagar, Ram Nagar, Visakhapatnam

Krishna Temple, near Shivaji Palem, Pithapuram Colony, Maddilapalem, Visakhapatnam

As the city rejoices in the divine birth of Lord Krishna, you too can be part of the celebrations by visiting these Krishna temples and other places in Vizag to experience the spirit of Janmashtami with your friends and family.

