The wedding and festival season is upon us, which means attending a lot of functions with family and friends. If you are in the hunt for the perfect saree to pull off both a traditional look during the morning puja and a chic look at the evening party, this article is for you. Here are some of the best saree, lahenga, and half-saree stores in Vizag to find your match!

Big-Time Shops

If you have tagged along with your mother during your childhood when she walked through crowded shopping centers for the perfect saree, you know what the big-time shops mean. These stores are rooted in the city for their consistent quality of saree fabric, affordable price range, and an extensive variety of sarees. Find the best saree shops in Vizag, listed below!

CMR Shopping Mall is one the biggest stores in Vizag where you can find a large range of clothing. This place has a great collection of sarees which are priced within budget, with a lavish touch. You can also head to any CMR Central in your area for a nice saree in their clothing section.

South India Shopping Mall has two floors for sarees and traditional women clothing. This could be your one-stop destination for all kinds of festive clothing.

KLM is another shopping store, nestled on the busy Jagadamba Junction, which has an elaborate range of sarees, ranging from Kanchipurams to delicate Organza sarees.

Lucky Shopping Mall is a delightful store which has an extensive collection of all types of sarees such as Banarasi, Cotton, and silk sarees. There are a lot of budget friendly sarees which look aesthetically pleasing as well!

RK Shopping Mall is another classic store where you can find clothing for the entire family. The sarees collection in this store should not be missed.

Chennai Shopping Mall is a recent addition to the city’s shopping scene and it has attracted a lot of customers, thanks to its prime location in Daba Gardens and family friendly prices.

Handloom Stores

Nothing beats the elegance of a handwoven saree. Though hefty on the pocket, these one-of-a-kind pieces are worth every penny for their luxurious finish and adding to your saree collection. Here are the best handloom saree stores in Vizag.

Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) has many outlets in the city, supporting traditional weavers from Andhra Pradesh. This is the place you need to visit for authentic and best handloom sarees in Vizag.

Mavuris Silks in CMR Central Maddilapalem is another store where you can find handcrafted sarees. Ranging from heavy work sarees to a smooth Kanjeevaram saree, you can find them a handloom in this store in Vizag.

Starting from ethnic wear to elegant sarees, Kalamandir is a one-stop place. You can choose from an collection of exquisite handloom sarees from this place in Vizag, in any color or fabric of any kind.

Kankatala is a store where you can stock up on your ethnic wear like kurthas, lehengas, and more in addition to a handloom saree.

An internet sensation, Missamma Sarees has captured audience in both the digital and in-person space. Situated on the VIP road, head to this handloom saree store in Vizag to check out glittering sarees and much more.

Gen-Z Picks

While mothers usually prefer well known names during shopping, this generation is fixated on finding hidden gems in everything. These are the stores which the Gen-Z frequent, which are well versed in latest fashion trends while keeping the traditional essence of the saree intact. Discover the best designer sarees stores in Vizag, given below.

Mugdha Silks is a store where you can find lightweight and traditional sarees which are perfect for gliding through festivities or for an after-work party.

Neerus is one of the best designer sarees store in Vizag store where you can find bright sarees in Kanchipuram, Banarasi, and pure silk sarees, which are always a hit, no matter what the occasion.

Saree, but not saree

For those days where you don’t feel like donning a saree, there are alternatives like a half-saree, lehenga, or heavy kurthi sets. These are some of the best places to find lehengas, half-saree, and more in Vizag!

Dolls N Chic Boutique and Trendy Teens boutiques are located right next to each other. You can find designer lehengas, sarees, and half-sarees that will make you the main character at these best lehenga and half-saree stores in Vizag!

Taurni and Women’s World are the most well-known places in Vizag to find intricate lehengas and rich half-sarees. Both these stores have an extensive range of traditional wear for women, perfect for festivities and more.

With this list of the best saree shops in Vizag, you can plan out your festival and wedding shopping accordingly! Let us know in the comments which saree store is your go-to in Vizag!

