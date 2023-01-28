Ramnagar is one of the most happening neighbourhoods in the city with many spots that are popular for what they offer. Located in the city centre, it is an important commercial spot for Vizag. From shopping centres to eateries, it is home to some of the hotspots that are flooded with localities on a daily basis, with Sundays being the most crowded. We listed out some of the most popular spots in Ramnagar, which are very often visited by the people of Vizag.

Here are a few popular spots in Ramnagar among the people of Vizag.

#1 Restaurants

Upland Bistro is reputed for serving high-quality delicacies in its aesthetic ambience. The restaurant serves delicacies across international cuisines like Continental, Italian, and Mediterranean. Some of their popular dishes include Chicken Platter, Lasagna di Verdure, and more. The restaurant is located opposite Waltair Club, Waltair Uplands.

Have you ever had food delivered by train? Platform 65 is a train-based theme restaurant that has been buzzing among locals since its opening. The food arriving on trains is the main attraction at this restaurant. So pick your stop, and relish their delicacies from Indian and Chinese cuisines. It is located in Marks and Spencer’s building, opposite the Governor’s Bungalow.

Daspalla Executive Court is popular for its vegetarian thalis. The food court is located on Waltair Uplands main road, near Sri Raghavendra Swamy Temple.

#2 Snack Joints

Sweet India is one of the places, that come to our mind when we crave samosas. Pani Puri, Rasmalai, Samosa Chaat, and Dahi Puri are some of the most recommended items on their menu. Sweet India is located on Waltair Uplands main road, near Baker’s Den.

Laddu Gopal is yet another snack joint, popular among the people of Vizag. Laddu, Pav Bhaji, Dhokla, and Jalebi Plate are some of their most popular snacks. It is located on Waltiar Main Road, near Mira Collections.

#3 Bakeries

Fresh Choice is known for its exquisite pastries, and other baked goods. Macarons, cheesecakes, red velvet cupcakes, and grilled sandwiches are some of the most recommended items. The bakery is located beside Raymond’s showroom, Waltair Uplands.

Bakers Castle is particularly known for its iconic caramel cake. It is also recommended to try their chicken pie, chocolate fudge cake, and chicken grilled sandwiches. It is located in Siripuram Towers, opposite the WNS building.

Bakers Den is often thronged by locals for its patisseries and other items. Puffs, red velvet cake, chicken pizza, and fresh fruit cake are some of their popular items. Bakers Den is located beside Lions Club, on Waltair Main Road.

#4 Shopping Centres

Located at Venu Regency Plaza, on Waltair Main Road, Zudio is a fashion brand, that is a part of Tata. It is popular for offering fashion at irresistible prices.

Lifestyle is one of India’s leading fashion destinations. The store offers essentials for men, women, children, footwear, and more. The store is located on Waltair Uplands road, opposite Circuit House.

This list would be incomplete without mentioning CMR Shopping Mall. It is the most popular shopping mall in Vizag and has established a name for itself in the city. It is located on Jail Road, opposite Judge Court.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more articles.