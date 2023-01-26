Theme-based restaurants and cafes offer a great dining experience with their interiors and décor. Vizag has seen a fair share of themed cafes and restaurants in recent times, but never one that has been made out of used vehicles or one that resembles a vehicle. One such place in Vizag is Platform65, a train-themed restaurant, that was a massive hit among the people. Vizagites love trying out new places to eat and would certainly appreciate the concept of vehicle-shaped eateries in the city. With that being said, we have come up with a list of a few unique restaurants and cafes we wish we had in Vizag.

Here is a list of 5 unique vehicle-shaped restaurants and cafes we wish we had in Vizag.

Bogie Wogie Restaurant On Wheels

The restaurant has a unique train theme, with one whole bogie as a dining area. The restaurant’s interior is similar to that of a vintage train and accommodates ten cabins for a convenient dining experience. The restaurant specializes in North Indian and Chinese cuisines. Their Chicken Hakka Noodles, Honey Chill Potatoes, and Beverages are a must-try.

Location: Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Platform No.18, Mumbai

Kolkata Street Food

Trams were once regarded as the Lifeline of Kolkata City. However, in recent times they have been losing their importance. Kolkata Street Food is a tram-converted restaurant, made to keep the city’s old heritage alive. The interior of the restaurant is also inspired by vintage Kolkata. The restaurant specializes in Chinese cuisine, fast food, and beverages.

Location: Near Mother’s Wax Museum, Kolkata

Food Bus Of India

The London-style double-decker bus-converted restaurant is truly one of a kind. The restaurant’s unique exterior and interior have caught the public’s attention since its establishment. They specialize in fast food, North Indian, biryanis, beverages, and desserts. It is recommended to try out their Handmade Pizza topped with freshly ground spices and veggies.

Location: Gate No. 2, Rajendra Place Metro, Delhi

Runway 1

Runway 1 is an aeroplane-converted restaurant, the second of its kind, after Hawai Adda, in India. The fascinating restaurant specializes in North Indian, Chinese, and Italian cuisines. Their pizzas and Chinese platters are especially loved by the public and are a must-try. They also have fun 3D games for everyone to enjoy.

Location: Metrowalk Mall, Rohini, Delhi

Café Ekante

Café Ekante is a houseboat restaurant, that makes a good choice for a peaceful dining experience. The café is located overlooking a beautiful waterbody, making the ambience relaxing. It specializes in North Indian and Bengali cuisines.

Location: Eco Park, Ekante, New Town, West Bengal

