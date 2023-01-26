Netflix is renowned for its well-written series. It consistently sets records with its original shows and gives us a reason to keep renewing our subscriptions. Now that there are so many series available on the OTT, choosing one to watch might be quite challenging. In order to spare you time browsing, we selected a few binge-worthy series on Netflix you cannot miss if you are a fan of unique content.

Here are 6 binge-worthy series on Netflix that are worth your time.

Narcos

Narcos follows the chronicles of one of Colombia’s biggest drug lords, Pablo Escobar, and other gangsters who plagued the country during the 1970s. The crime drama series stars Pedro Pascal, Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook, and others. Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, and Doug Miro created the American-Colombian series.

Outlander

Claire Randall, a former military nurse, is mysteriously transported from the year 1945 to 1743. During her time there, she falls in love with a man named Jamie Fraser. The fantasy romance series stars Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and others. The English series is directed by Ronald D. Moore.

The Umbrella Academy

A family of adopted sibling superheroes reunite, to solve the mystery of their father’s death, and to protect the world from possible attacks. The cast features Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and more. The English adventure series was created by Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater.

Alice in Borderland

A group of people are transported to an emptied version of Tokyo, where they’ll have to take part in dangerous games, to survive. The Japanese thriller series stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijirô Murakami, and others. Shinsuke Sato directed the series.

The Witcher

Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find a place for himself in a world where people prove to be worse than beasts. The English action series stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and others. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich created the critically acclaimed Netflix series.

1899

1899 follows a group of Europeans travelling from the UK to New York, on a steamship. They start to have nightmarish encounters after boarding the ship. The multilingual series stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and others. The mystery sci-fi series is directed by Baran bo Odar.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.