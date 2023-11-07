The world around us is full of untapped potential that we often miss out on. There is a bit of magic waiting in every corner for those who have the desire to see what more life has to offer. Fantasy helps us break the constraints the real world has on us and helps us escape into a world where our wildest imaginations are not impossibilities. Whenever reality gets too boring, one can always turn to fantasy books or movies to take us to a world of fun and adventure. For a visual journey to the world beyond reality, you need not look any further as we have curated a list of the top fantasy web series on OTT platforms.

Here are six top-rated fantasy web series on OTT you can watch if you need a break from the boredom of reality.

Shadow and Bone

Alina discovers that she possesses mythological powers capable of turning into a curse. She now has to fight bigger battles and face countless betrayals to save her world. Based on a book by Leigh Bardugo, this fantasy drama features Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, and others in leading roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Outlander

Claire Randall, a former military nurse, is mysteriously transported from the year 1945 to 1743. During her time there, she falls in love with a man named Jamie Fraser. The fantasy romance series stars Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and others. The English series is directed by Ronald D. Moore.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time, an American high fantasy TV series created by Rafe Judkins, is adapted from Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson’s novel series. The show stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, and Madeleine Madden. Season 2 begins with the young friends from the Two Rivers, now separated across the world, facing both new and ancient threats, setting the stage for an epic continuation.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

A Discovery of Witches

Diana Bishop is a historian and a witch. She discovers Ashmole 782, a bewitched manuscript, and attempts to solve the mysteries it holds. It features Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Adelle Leonce, and others in leading roles. It has 3 seasons so far.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

American Gods

The movie “American Gods” explores national preoccupation and identity in America. Gaiman’s “American Gods” has an enthralling premise: In the United States, old gods that have been forgotten are losing power to modern gods like technology and media, and a conflict is developing between the two groups. This is directed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, and the cast of the series includes Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, and Yetide Badaki.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

His Dark Materials

Lyra, a young girl, is destined to save her world from the Magisterium, which represses people’s ties to magic. During her quest to save a friend, she discovers a shocking secret. Dafne Keen, Kit Connor, Ruth Wilson, and others feature in the English series, created by Jack Thorne.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Witcher

Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find a place for himself in a world where people prove to be worse than beasts. The English action series stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and others. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich created the critically acclaimed Netflix series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga

Bloom, a fire-breathing fairy, enrols at Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. She resides in a suite with the light fairy Stella, the water fairy Aisha, the earth fairy Terra, and the mental fairy Musa. Bloom begins to uncover additional details about her history with the assistance of her pals.

OTT platform: Netflix

Carnival Row

In a Victorian fantasy world, where a succession of murders reveals an unfathomable monster, a human investigator and a fairy resume a perilous relationship. This series is created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham and stars Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, and Tamzin Merchant.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Once Upon a Time

In a little Maine town where folktales are genuinely believed, a disturbed young woman becomes enthralled. Emma Swan must face her exceptional fate while residing in the Maine community of Storybrooke. This show, which stars Josh Dallas, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison, and Lana Parrilla, was created by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these fantasy web series on OTT is your favourite.