As the theatres are gearing up some exciting releases in the final week of July, the digital platforms are putting their best foot forward to entertain us. From a hilarious post-apocalyptic series to the much-awaited international fantasy drama, the web series releasing on OTT in the final week of July are sure to be some of the best releases this year so far. Make sure to check them out.

Here are the web series releasing on OTT in the final week of July.

Twisted Metal

A motor-mouthed person who has no memory of his past is offered an opportunity of living a better life for which he has to deliver a mystery package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The series is written and developed by Michael Jonathan Smith, starring Anthony Mackie, Samoa Joe, Will Arnett, Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, and Thomas Haden Church in the lead roles.

Release date: 28 July 2023

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The Golden Boy

The story revolves around the famous Oscar De La Hoya, an Olympic boxing gold medalist who won multiple accolades and was a role model to his Mexican-American community. The series is directed by Fernando Villena and stars Oscar De La Hoya. Is De La Hoya’s charm and enigmatic personality, the real reason behind his fame?

Release date: 25 July 2023

OTT platform: JioCinema

Half CA

CA aspirants, finally here’s a series that represents your struggles. Half CA talks about two CA aspirants who come from two different ends of the spectrum of the course and embark on a journey of one of the toughest courses in the country. The series is directed by Pratish Mehta. The leading roles of the show are Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Rohit Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, Manu Bisht, Rohan Joshi and Prit Kamani.

Release date: 26 July 2023

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

The Witcher Season 3 Part 2

After the first three episodes of The Witcher season 3, you must be nail-biting for the second part. Worry not, because season 3 returns with its final episodes. Will Geralt finally realise his emotions? The series is directed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allen in the lead roles.

Release date: 27 July 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

D.P. Season 2

D.P. is adapted from a webtoon D.P. Dog’s Day by Kim. This military action drama is directed by Han Jun-Hee, starring Jung Hae in, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Kim Sung-Kyun in the lead roles. After the first season, it has garnered quite several fans, let’s see how fun is season 2 going to be.

Release date: 28 July 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

