Republic Day celebrated on 26 January commemorates the day the Indian Constitution came into force, in writing, and pays gratitude to the Defence Forces of the country. On this day, the President of India confers awards to deserving civilians and soldiers for their valour. The Indian cinema industry has brought to us countless patriotic films over many years. These films tell us heard and unheard stories from the history of India. Celebrate India’s magnificence with the stories of these brave heroes who protected their nation, while risking their lives. Have a good time watching these best Indian patriotic movies on OTT this Republic Day, in the company of your loved ones.

Here is a list of the best Indian patriotic movies to watch this Republic Day on OTT.

Raazi

The film is set in 1971, during the Indo-Pakistan war. The story revolves around an undercover RAW agent, Sehmat Khan, who is married into a Pakistani family. Her mission is to spy on Pakistan and get crucial information. The film is an adaptation of the book “Calling Sehmat”, written by Harinder Sikka. This patriotic action thriller is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It features Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah

The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who contributed to India’s victory in the Kargil War. The film takes us through the events of his life that lead up to the Kargil War, in 1999. It pays tribute to the heroic captain and the 526 martyrs of the war. This biographical war film is directed by Vishnuvardhan. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Nikitin Dheer, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The movie is based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in 2016. The operation was in retaliation to the Uri attack that killed 19 Indian soldiers. The film mainly focuses on Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who leads the operation. This military action film is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, and others.

OTT platform: Zee5

1971: Beyond Borders

The story is set in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistan war. The film shows the consequences of war on the lives of soldiers on both sides of the border. The Indo-Pakistan war is narrated through the eyes of a soldier. The Malayalam-language war film is directed by Major Ravi. The main cast includes Mohanlal, Allu Sirish, Arunoday Singh, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Major

The story is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. His journey through life is narrated by his parents, Unnikrishnan and Dhanalakshmi. The biographical action film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The movie stars Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Revathi Menon, and other notable actors.

OTT platform: Netflix

Mission Majnu

The film tells the story of an undercover RAW agent, Amandeep Ajitpal Singh, in Pakistan. The movie follows him on a dangerous mission to uncover the secret nuclear weapons program conducted in Pakistan. The spy thriller film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The main cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.