Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be conducting a Mega Job Mela at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on 4 and 5 February 2023. According to the notification given by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, it is said that nearly 100 IT companies and IT-related companies will be participating in the recruitment drive.

The notification has requested Training & Placement Officers (TPO) of Constituent, and Affiliated, Colleges of JNTUK, to instruct every eligible college student to utilise this opportunity provided by APSCHE. The official notice was issued by Dr L. Sumalatha, Registrar of JNTUK, on 19 January 2023.

Interested candidates who have graduated, or will graduate in 2023, may register themselves for Mega Job Mela at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, through the www.jntuk.edu.in website.

