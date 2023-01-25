Stuck with mid-week blues and dreaming for it to be Friday already? We are here to help you get through this last week of January 2023 with the best entertainment on OTT. Check out these classic Tamil rom-com movies that were released in 2022 and plan a mid-week movie night with friends and family. What better way to drive away the boredom?

Here is a list of the top 6 Tamil rom-com movies of 2022 you must watch this week.

#1 Hey Sinamika

This romantic comedy starring Dulquer Salman, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari is a must-watch if you want to beat the mid-week blues. Directed by Brinda, this Tamil movie on Netflix is about a couple who fall in love and get married. Due to over-affection for Yaazhan, Mouna wants to part ways and devises a scheme to get rid of him. Over time she realises her mistake and tries to get back with her husband. The cast of the movie includes Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#2 Kathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal (KRK)

This rom-com with a stellar cast of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha created a major buzz before its release and also maintained the same post-release. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the fun love triangle though received a mixed response is quite a watch especially to beat the mid-week blues. With Anirudh’s musical album, this Tamil movie is worth the watch.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#3 Thiruchitrambalam

Starring Dhanush, Nithya Menon, and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, Thiru, or Thiruchitrambalam is a Tamil rom-com family drama directed by Mithran Jawahar. Thiru, the son of a single father, works as a food delivery boy. He doesn’t get along with his father as he believes that his negligence caused his mother’s and sister’s death. How he navigates his love life between his childhood crush and best friend while facing several heartbreaks forms the crux of the plot. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Bharatiraja, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in other crucial roles.

OTT Platform: SunNXT

#4 Love Today

Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, Love Today is a recent hilarious Tamil romantic drama that was immensely praised by moviegoers. Starring the director himself and Ivana in the lead roles, the movie features Satyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and others in supporting roles. Pradeep and Nikitha are a couple in their early 20s, leading a joyful relationship. Their easy-going life hits a roadblock when Nikitha’s orthodox father puts their love to the test with a tricky condition.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#5 Coffee with Kadhal

Coffee with Kadhal is a Tamil rom-com directed by Sundar C and stars Jiiva, Srikanth, Malvika Sharma, and Amritha Aiyer in leading roles. The plot follows a family of six- a father, a mother, three brothers, and a sister. While the eldest son is responsible and pleases his father, the rest of the brothers live by their own rules. The rest of the movie revolves around the dramatic events in the family.

OTT Platform: Zee5

#6 Prince

Directed by Anudeep KV, the cast of this romantic comedy includes Siva Karthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka, Sathyaraj, Soori and others in lead roles. The plot follows a teacher who falls in love with a young British woman who works as an English teacher at the same school. He tries to woo her, leading conflicts that come crashing on them as they face the biggest battle of their lives to get married.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

