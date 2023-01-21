Weekends are the time people look forward to after a long and stressful week. They are perfect for catching up on entertainment and thereby relaxing. Rom-coms are the go-to options for a number of people when it comes to selecting a movie and the Mollywood is one industry that has mastered the genre. The heartfelt storylines, with witty comedy, get them hooked completely. There are a number of best Malayalam romantic comedies that cater to various age groups no matter where the viewers originate from. Catch up with these best Malayalam rom-coms on OTT various platforms, with the company of your loved ones, for a relaxing weekend.

Here is a list of the best Malayalam rom-coms on OTT for a relaxing weekend.

Varane Avashyamund

This romantic comedy revolves around the lives of four characters. Neena is a French teacher and her daughter Nikitha is planning for having an arranged marriage. Things take a turn for the good when both a retired army major and a youngster, move into their apartment complex. The movie proceeds to show how these characters influence each other’s lives. Shobana, Suresh Gopi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Dulquer Salman play prominent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Ohm Shanthi Oshaana

The movie narrates the story of Pooja, played by Nazria. The passionate girl falls in love with a boy named Giri after he saves her from an icky situation. The story further unfolds to show how Pooja pursues the man she loves. The movie, shown through the eyes of Pooja, narrates the life of a young girl and her struggles in life. The film was directed by Jude Anthony Joseph.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar/ Amazon Prime Video

Hridayam

The movie revolves around a college-going boy named Arun and his journey through life. During his time in college, a few bad habits turn Arun’s life into a wreck and things don’t work out in his love life as well. However, as he grows up he decides to reshape his life for the good, with the help of Nithya. The story shows the different roles Arun plays throughout his life and how the events of his life shape him. The movie is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kumbalangi Nights

The movie focuses on the struggles of a dysfunctional family of siblings; Bobby, Saji, Bonny, and Franky. The siblings do not get along with each other on a daily basis. However, certain events in their lives lead them to support each other. The movie has elements of romance, comedy, and drama; thereby making it quite interesting. The film is directed by Madhu C. Narayanan. The main cast includes Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and a guest appearance by Fahadh Faasil

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Premam

The movie focuses on George, who is passionate about love, played by Nivin Pauly. The story shows different parts of Georges’s life and how love comes and goes throughout them. Georges’s journey takes him through several stages in life before he finds his purpose. This iconic film is a must-watch when exploring Mollywood. Directed by Alphonse Puthren this classic has been remade in various other languages. Sai Pallavi, Anupama Parameswaran, and others play prominent roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Salt N Pepper

The story of two people, Lal and Maya, who develop feelings for each other through their mutual love for food. However, things turn complicated when they decide to meet each other. Asif Ali, Shweta Menon and others are in prominent roles in the movie. This 2011 rom-com is directed by Aashiq Abu.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.