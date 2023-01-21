Destinations like Dubai and Switzerland are famous for paragliding with stunning views. But did you know that India is also home to some of the best paragliding spots? Get adventurous this 2023 and tick paragliding off your bucket list. From Kashmir to Karnataka check out these 5 best paragliding spots in India.

Here is a list of 5 best paragliding spots in India you must try this 2023

#1 Bir Billing

Regarded as one of the best paragliding spots in the world, Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh attracts enthusiasts from across the world. One can choose from various spots here with breathtaking views of the mountains. Paragliding at Bir Billing costs approximately Rs, 2500 and upwards.

#2 Mussorie

Get a glimpse of the aerial view of the Doon Valley, Mussoorie Lake and much more from this famous paragliding destination. Close to Delhi, Mussoorie is a famous getaway among the residents of the capital for adventurous activities. If you are planning to head to North India for a trip soon, consider adding this activity to the list. The cost of paragliding at the hill station can cost from Rs. 2000 onwards.

#3 Nainital

The City of Lakes is yet another famous paragliding destination in India one must try. Nainital offers paragliding from heights up to 2000 meters with stunning views of lakes and mountains. Book your slots from Rs. 2000 and upwards and reconnect with your soul.

#4 Yelagiri Hills

Along with many famous destinations in North India, South India too offers many paragliding spots. Yelagiri Hills in Tamil Nadu is also famous for paragliding with panoramic views of the Western Ghats. Plan a holiday at this hill station over a weekend and enjoy adventure activities with friends and family.

#5 Arambol

One needs no introduction to Goa! Parties, clubs, nightlife, casinos and many such happening events are major attractions here. But one must truly experience the coastal city through its adventure activities. Goa has many beautiful forts and beaches that add to its beauty. The next time you make a trip to Goa make sure to visit Arambol and try the paragliding experience here. The views of the mountains on one side and the beach on the other are truly breathtaking.

